2 men arrested 2 yrs after murder of Austria-based Nigerian

By Evelyn Usman

Two self-confessed members of Eiye confraternity have been arrested in connection with the murder of an Austria-based Nigerian in Iba Housing Estate, Lagos.

The deceased, Michael Chinenu, who visited Nigeria for his traditional marriage, was allegedly stabbed to death two years ago during a fight with the suspects— Olakunle Ogunyemi, popularly known as Pedro and Anthony Bello, popularly called T-Boy, at a football pitch in Iba.

Trouble, as gathered, started after both parties visited the football pitch to watch a friendly match between two communities. During the match, the deceased and Ogunyemi were embroiled in a verbal confrontation, which degenerated into a fight.

When it became apparent that the deceased was overpowering Ogunyemi, Bello allegedly used a knife to stab the deceased in the chest, in his bid to assist his colleague.

The duo immediately fled the scene. Chinenu died a week later at an undisclosed hospital.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, FARS, Lagos State Police Command, in their hideout two years later.

Confessions

According to T-Boy, “I was playing football, when I heard uproar. On reaching the scene, I saw a man engaged in scuffle with Pedro (Ogunyemi). In my attempt to intervene, the man slapped me. He left Pedro and faced me. He hit me on the ground twice and used a tyre rim to hit me.

“In self-defense, I rushed to an orange seller where I collected a knife and stabbed him in the shoulder. I managed to escape from the scene and went into hiding, when I heard he was dead.

“In my hideout, I turned new leaf and got married. I thought the case must have died down since it’s been long it happened. I was at home with my wife and child, when the Police came with Pedro to arrest me.”

I didn’t know how he died—Ogunyemi

On his part, 31-year-old Ogunyemi, holder of an Ordinary National Diploma from a South-West polytechnic, disclosed that he joined cultism at the age of 17.

Ogunyemi, an only son of his widowed mother, explained that on the day, he was discussing with a friend he identified as Lexi, when the deceased came and rudely interrupted.

He said: “He (deceased) came and said I should ‘free’ Lexi, so they could leave the field. I pretended not to have heard him and continued the discussion with Lexi.

“He repeated it again and I asked who he was and where he was from. This degenerated into quarrel before Bello came.

“I do not know how the deceased died, but all I could remember was seeing him on the ground, because other boys at the field took me to a corner to pacify me and also prevented me from going to where the fight was going on, thinking I would join in the fight.

“I later left Lagos for Ghana to hide, for fear of being arrested over the death of the man. I stayed there for sometime before I returned to Nigeria, only to be arrested.”

The suspects will be charged to court today for robbery, cultism and murder.