2 Delta APC gov aspirants step down for Ogboru

By Emma Amaize & Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI— TWO All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial aspirants in Delta State, Chief Sunny Ofehe (Delta South) and Chief Iyke Odikpo (Delta North), have stepped down for five-time governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru.

Both aspirants announced their withdrawal for Ogboru at a consultative meeting in Ughelli with leaders, elders, ward and local government executives of APC in Delta Central senatorial district.

Chief Ofehe said: “I have been an aspirant for governor before now. I had a private meeting with Chief Ogboru in Abuja. And the first introductory line was focused on how we can anticipate Delta State and take it from this current backwardness and position to the global economic map.

“And I asked him what his economic policy was for the people of Delta State. He said to me, micro economic policy was my vision and while he was talking, I watched the passion with which he spoke and for the first time I realised that this man was not ready to give up the passion after many years.

“Today, I have come not only to support him, but also to tell my Isoko brothers and sisters that this is the first time we are having a named candidate that has all it takes to deliver our state. I have, therefore, instructed that all my bill boards that are hanging in strategic places be brought down so that Ogboru bill boards can take over.”

Also speaking, Chief Odikpo, said: “I stand as a Delta northerner to join Chief Ogboru in his drive to rescue Delta State. Most people will not understand why some of us are here, they will ask what does a Delta northerner have today?

"But I will tell you that to remove an incumbent governor requires more than the ordinary and I see that this man here (Ogboru), who has tried so many times and most times, he has held victory, but he could not be declared properly because he did not have the government at the centre."