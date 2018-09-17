115 Ogun indigent students get Dangote’s N25m scholarship

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—NO fewer than 115 indigent students in Ogun State have benefited from N25 million scholarship from Dangote Cement PLC.

The 115 students were drawn from host communities of the Dangote Ibese plant in Ewekoro and Yewa North Local Government areas of the state.

The Plant Manager of the Ibese Plant, Amando Martinez while speaking with newsmen, said the gesture was part of the efforts to contribute to the educational development of the state.

Martinez explained that the beneficiaries were 100 students from tertiary institutions from across the country and 15 secondary school students in the 15 host communities.

He said: “We cherish education and one of the ways through which we can impact our society is to give unfettered access to education which is why we are giving them scholarship.

“This is an opportunity that every beneficiary should make use of. We have decided to award scholarships to a total of 115 students from 15 host communities. They include 100 tertiary institution students and 15 secondary school pupils.

General Manager, Human Asset Management and Admin of Dangote, Abdulmalik Shehu admonished the recipients of the scholarship to desist from all societal vices.

He said: “Don’t do drugs. Don’t give your parents sleepless nights. Be a pride to your parents. Work hard and be good ambassadors of Dangote Cement, these host communities and your families.”

“When you graduate, think out of the box, opportunities may arrive for you everyday. Employment is no more readily available for people anymore.”

“How you use what you’ve learnt as students is what matters. The application of what you have learnt should be your focus,” Shehu added.

The Olu of Imasayi, Oba Gbadebo Oni said, “this scholarship cuts across the whole country, this is a one of its kind humanitarian works. Dangote is putting programmes and projects on the ground for the young ones to tap into.

“The technical colleges also create opportunities for our youths to be trained and employed. This is building up the Nigeria of tomorrow.”

Also speaking at the event, the Olu Aga of Aga Orile, Oba Kayode Kushoro said the gesture by Dangote is worth bequeathing to the coming generation.

One of the recipients, Aminat Akinsanya, a post-graduate student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta said the scholarship award will help her put more attention on her studies.

“We promise to make you proud. We will be consistent in our studies. Most of us have been struggling to make ends meet. This gesture will help and allow us to concentrate more on our studies.