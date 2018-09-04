Atiku visits Fayose in Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar met with Ekiti state Governor Mr. Ayodeld Fayose.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar met with Ekiti state Governor Mr. Ayodeld Fayose.