Atiku visits Fayose in Ekiti

On 8:30 pm by adekunle

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar met with Ekiti state Governor Mr. Ayodeld Fayose.

From left, former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose and Ekiti State Deputy Governor and PDP Governorship Candidate in the last Ekiti Governorship Election, Professor Kolapo Olusola when Atiku Abubakar held meeting with Ekiti PDP leaders to declare his presidential ambition in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.


