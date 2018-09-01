1 killed in Bauchi rivalry cult clash

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi- Members of a cult group Tuesday killed a member of a rival group, Dindira Yusuf in Bauchi state.

Vanguard gathered that the cultists trailed the deceased to a resort along Bauchi to Dass road and stabbed him with a knife on the chest severally.

It was gathered from a source that the deceased was killed over a disagreement during a party organised by some youths in the area.

At the time of filing this report, the rival cult group where the deceased belonged, disrupted the burial of the deceased at the Yelwa cemetery.

The group who attended the burial were aggrieved over the death of thier colleague and insisted that the killer of the deceased must be fished out before the burial.

It took the intervention of security agents who were deployed to the area to restore normalcy and proceed with the burial.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar said that one person was killed in a cult rivalry clash along Bauchi Dass road in the state.

The Police Spokesman said that the deceased sustained fatal injuries as a result of the knife that was used in stabbing him, adding that he was rushed to th Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi, where he gave up the ghost.

He said investigation into the case was ongoing and efforts were in top gear to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.