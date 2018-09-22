‎Osun decides: Oyetola wins polling unit

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, won this polling unit.



Oyetola, who cast his vote at Popo Polling Unit 002 (C) in LA primary school, Boripe local government area of Osun State, scored a total of 351 votes in the three polling units. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, however, scored 134 votes, SDP scored 6 votes.

As voting ends in many polling units across Osun State, these are results from some polling units according to Premium Times Centre for Investigative journalism in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development



These results are the official results as announced by INEC officials at the various polling units.

From the polling units, the results will next be collated at ward collation centres, and then at local government collation centres. The final, official result will be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Follow live updates of the polling units results below.

At exactly 2:37 pm at PU003,WARD10 NUD primary school,iree BORIPE LGA

Results are as follows:

APC-25

PDP – 47

SDP – 343

ADP – 4

VOID – 14

2:33 p.m.: Ward 03, PU 005, Boluwaduro Local Government.

Total of 64 votes cast, with ADP=12 votes.

APC = 17 votes.

APP = 1 vote.

NEPP = 1 vote.

PDP = 17 votes.

SDP = 16 votes.

Three rejected ballot papers.

Ifon Orolu Local Government, Olufon Orolu D (Ward 4), Bolorunduro II (Polling Unit 6) as at 2:50PM

197 Voters

PDP – 73

APC – 82

SDP – 26

Void – 7

PPC – 1

FJP – 1

APA – 1

PRP – 1

SME – 1

ADC – 1

PPP – 1

ADP – 2

PU 002 (VP B), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore LGA

RESULTS

*A* = 1 vote

*APC* = 46 VOTES

*SDP* = 79 VOTES

*PDP* = 39 VOTES

*ADC* = 4 VOTES

*ACD* = 1 VOTE

PU 002 (VP B), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore LGA

RESULTS:

A = 1 vote

APC = 46 VOTES

SDP = 79 VOTES

PDP = 39 VOTES

ADC = 4 VOTES

ACD = 1 VOTE

ADP = 6 VOTES

APP = 3 VOTES

Results from Aare ward 4 PU 4 Ifedayo, Ife South.

1. PDP: 32

2. SDP: 57

3. APC: 98

4. NPP: 1

5. ACP: 2

6. PDC: 1

7. APA: 2

8. LP: 0

9: SMP: 1

10. PPA: 1

11. ADC: 2

12. ADP: 2

Rejected: 19

Total number of votes cast: 218.

Number of accredited voters: 406.

Counting ended by 2:35pm.

Polling Unit 8, Ward 1, Odo Otin Local Government

Results.

PDP – 75

APC – 41

SDP – 14

AD -1

GPN -1

ADC -33

Void 4

At Polling Unit 13, Ila Local Govt.

PDP- 38

APC- 41

SDP- 9

ADC- 0

Rejected vote- 6

Void Vote -1

Total vote- 98

PU 006 , DTC School Ikirun, Ifelodun local government voting point 2,

The voting Point election Results

PDP : 67

APC : 47

SDP : 18

PPA : 2

ANRP : 1

PPC : 1

UPN : 1

ADP : 19

ADC : 2

NNPP : 1

APP : 1

ADP : 19

YDP: 1

VOIDS : 26

PU 7 VP 3 ward 3 ife east local government has finished counting votes

APC 44

PDP 36

SDP 153

ADC 2

ADP 6

PU 007, Ward 2, Baale, in front of Agboluaje House, Okuku, Odo Otin Local Government Area

ACPN – 1

AD – 1

ADC – 23

ADP – 1

APC – 85

DPC – 1

PDP – 93

SDP – 33

SPN – 1

Void – 3

Unit 8 Ward 1, Odo Otin local government

PDP – 75

APC – 41

SDP – 14

AD -1

GPN -1

ADC -33

Void 4

Polling Unit 002 (Voting Booth B), Ward 10 Okinni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore LGA

RESULTS:

APC = 46 Votes

SDP = 79 Votes

PDP = 39 Votes

ADC = 4 Votes

ACD = 1 Votes

ADP = 6 Votes

At 2:50PM: Olufon Orolu D (Ward 4), Bolorunduro II (Polling Unit 6). Ifon Orolu Local Government,

RESULT

PDP – 73

APC – 82

SDP – 26

Void – 7

PPC – 1

FJP – 1

APA – 1

PRP – 1

SME – 1

ADC – 1

PPP – 1

ADP – 2

Total Voters 197

At 2:49 p.m. In Ward 5, PU 3, Ife North Local Govt.

Voting ongoing.

****************************************************************

PU 7 Voting Point 3 Ward 3, Ife East Local Government

RESULTs

APC 44 Votes

PDP 36 Votes

SDP 153 Votes

ADC 2 Votes

ADP 6 Votes

Waiting for other voting points in the PU

**************************************************************************

At 03:04 pm. PU 001, Ward 006, Ipetumodu Town Hall, Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Govt.,

The Polling Official openly shows ballot papers to party agents while sorting continues

PU 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe Local Govt.

PU 2 (B)

Registered Votes 181

Successful – 154

Failed – 27

Issued Voters paper – 177

Verified 4

RESULT

ADC – 1

ADP – 7

APC – 100 (Winner)

PDP – 46

SDP – 1

Void – 18

2:55pm: Aare Ward 4, PU 3 lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

1. PDP: 51 Votes

2. SDP: 70 Votes

3. APC: 59 Votes

Rejected: 7 Votes

Total number of votes cast: 297

At 3:29 p.m PU 001, Ward 02, Ipetu Ile, Methodist Primary School 2, Obokun Local Govt.

RESULTS

APC – 72

PDP – 134

SDP – 10

ADC – 1

PPA – 3

PPN – 2

ADP – 2

PDC – 1

UPN – 1

Total Registered Voters – 500

At 2 :52 p.m, Ward 1, Unit 5B, AUD Elementary School, Isokan Local Government

RESULTS

ADP : 4 votes,

APA : 0 vote,

APC : 62 Votes,

PDP :78 Votes,

PPA : 1 Vote,

SDP : 21 Votes,

UPN : 1 Vote

Ward 5 polling unit 2 in Iwo local government:

RESULT

ADC :4

ADP :73

APC :49

PDP :16

SDP: 27

Void:23

3:22pm at Ward 8, Unit 4, Ola-Oluwa Local government.

APC – 56

PDP – 30

ADP – 22

SDP – 19

ADC – 4

Ikire E, ward 5, unit 9, Irewole Local Govt

RESULTS

PDP :100

KOWA : 01

ADP :08

AGA :01

SDP : 07

PPA :02

APC :99

DPC :01

DPP : 02

3:33PM Iwo Oke Town II. Ward 09. Unit 003 at Ola-Oluwa Local Government

Accredited 174

RESULTS

ACD 2

PPC 1

ANRP 2

NPCC 1

PDC 1

ADC 3

SDP 25

PDP 44

ADP 31

APC 55

Invalid 9.

At 3:29 p.m.: PU 001, Ward 02 Ipetu Ile, Methodist Primary School 2, Obokun Local Govt.

RESULTS

APC – 72

PDP – 134

SDP – 10

ADC – 1

PPA – 3

PPN – 2

ADP – 2

PDC – 1

UPN – 1

RA 009, PU 001, Ilesa West

RESULTS

ADP 22,

APC 57,

APP 2,

PDP 63,

PPA 1,

PPC 3,

SDP 28.

At 2:49pm. Ward 5, PU 3, Ife North L.G.A. voting still ongoing.

Aare Ward 4, PU 3, lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

PDP 512.

SDP 703.

APC: 59

Rejected Votes 7

Total votes cast: 297.

At 3;19 p.m, Ward 01, Unit 006. Voters still on a long queue at

PU 7 Voting Point 2, Ward 3, Ife East Local Government.

RESULT

ADC 2

ADP 5

APC 27

PDP 38

SDP 143

At 3:35pm: PU 03 St Matthew Primary School, Ward 03 Ijebu Ijesha Oriade Local Govt

Voting still ongoing

Aare Ward 4, PU 5, lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

1. PDP: 43

2. SDP: 60

3. APC: 75

Ayesan Ward 1, PU 2 lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.

1. PDP: 53

2. SDP: 48

3. APC: 70

Ikija 1 ward 1, PU 6, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

1. PDP: 36

2. SDP: 36

3. APC: 79

Ikija 2 ward 3 PU 9, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

1. PDP: 21

2. SDP: 66

3. APC: 56

Ikija 1 Ward 2, PU 1, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

1. PDP: 25

2. SDP: 42

3. APC: 79

At PU 001, Ward 3, Atakunmosa West Local Govt,

RESULTS

SDP-54

PDP-79

DPC-1

APA-3

APC-65

AD-1

ADC-6

ADP-5

NPC-1

4:06pm

PU 008, Ward 002, Ipetu-Ile, Surajudeen Primary School , Obokun Local Govt.

RESULTS

SDP- 16

PDP – 175

APC – 130

ADP – 04

PPC – 02

UPN – 01

APA – 01

ACD – 01

FJP – 01

APP – 01

Invalid vote – 04

Total Vote Counted – 340

Total Registered Voters – 677

Unit 8 Ward 1, Odo Otin Local Government

RESULTS

PDP – 75

APC – 41

SDP – 14

AD -1

GPN -1

ADC -33

Void 4

3:21P.M: PU 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe Local Govt.

Registered Votes 181

Issued Voters paper – 177

Verified 4

RESULTS

At 3:39 p.m, PU 006 , DTC School, Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Govt.

PDP : 67

APC : 71

SDP : 17

PPA : 1

ANRP :

UPN : 2

ADP : 28

ACD : 1

ADC :2

ACPN 1

PANDEL 1

Voids 19

At 3:42pm: PU2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe LG

PU2 (A)

RESULTs

ADC – 1

ADP – 9

APC – 128

PDP – 45

SDP – 3

Void – 13

At 2:37p.m PU003, Ward10, NUD Primary School, iree Boripe Local Govt.

RSULTS

APC-25

PDP-47

SDP-34

ADP-4

VOID-14*

PU 08 Ward 4 Osogbo

RESULTS

APC 81

ADP 8

ADC 1

PDP 53

SDP 79

Ward 5, Polling Unit 4, Iwo Local Government

RESULT

PDP 22 votes

APC 45 votes

SDP 28 votes

ADP 127 votes

ADC 16 votes

Invalid votes 30

Valid votes 252

Total votes 282

Unused ballot papers 204

Total Registered Voters 486

PU 002 (VP 1), Ward 10 Olorunsogo/Okin ni/Dada Estate, Egbedore LGA

Polling Unit where PDP aspirant, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke voted.

3:32p.m. Abogunde/Sagba Unit 7 Ward 2, Ede North Local Govt

RESULTS

PDP-123

APC-39

SDP-5

PDC-1

ADP-3

PPC-1

Ward 3, Unit 3, Oluponna Community, Ayedire Local Govt. Voting ongoing .

Ward 003, PU 007 of Ayedaade Local Govt.

RESULTs

APC — 175

PDP — 129

ADP — 16

SDP — 26

RP — 1

APA — 1

PDC — 1

C4C — 1

3:55p.m. Unit 2 Ward 9 in front of Otanioku’s Compound, Apaso, Ede North Local Govt. Result pasted

PU 005, Ileogbo Ward 1, Ayedire Local Government at exactly 3: 49pm. Election result pasted.

ADP. 14

APC…..57

PDP….47

SDP.. 24

PPA 1

PPC 1

3:50pm: Ede South/Ward8/PU002. Result awaited

3:35: WARD5/ UNIT2/ Iragberi/ Egbedore LGA*

ADC 1 vote

DA 1 vote

ADP 6 votes

SDP 61 votes

APC 66 votes

PDP 173 votes

3:46p.m, Ward 2 Unit 14, Open Space, Oniso Compound. Ede North Local Govt. Results pasted

At 3:43p.m: Ward 2, Unit 20, Ajeja Compound. Ede North Local Govt. Results pasted

3:35. PU 003 (VP 1), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Govt..

RESULTS

APC = 73 VOTES

SDP = 79 VOTES

PDP = 39 VOTES

3:09pm: PU 007, Ward3, Ara II/Alaasan, Egbedore LGA.

RESULTS

NCP = 01 vote

ADP = 02 votes

GPN = 01 vote

SDP = 03 votes

APC = 53 votes

PDP = 93 votes

Void = 23

Unit 9,Ward 2, Agbogunde Compound, Agbogunde/ Sagba. Ede North Local Govt.

3:35p.m. Result pasted

At 3:22 pm. Ede South Ward 8 PU 2. Voting in progress

3:21p.m. Ede North Unit 1,Ward 2. Votes counted.

3:10pm: PU OO1/ WARD 5/ Ira gberi/Egbedore Local Govt.

DPP 1vote

ADC 1 Vote

DPC 1 vote

APP 1 vote

APA 1 vote

APGA 1 vote

PPA 3 votes

SDP 42 votes

ADP 12 votes

APC 133 votes

PDP 140 votes

Void 37

3:19. PU 002 (VP D), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Govt

RESULTS

APC = 56 VOTES

SDP = 69 VOTES

PDP = 40 VOTES

3:09pm – PU 007, Ward3, Ara II/Alaasan, Egbedore Local Govt.

RESULTS

NCP = 01

ADP = 02

GPN = 01

SDP = 03

APC = 53

PDP =93

At 03:05: Election in progress at Ward 8, Unit 2, Sekona, Ede South Local Govt .

PU 002 (VP B), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Govt

At 4:32 pm: Ward 1, Unit 5, AUD Elementary School, Isokan Local Govt.

RESULTS

ABP : 1 vote

ADP : 1 vote

AGAP : 1 vote

APA : 1 vote

APC : 94 votes

APGA : 1 vote

APP : 2 votes

DPC : 0 vote

4:53 p.m – Ward 3, PU6 A, Ejigbo Local Government

RESULTS

PDP: 168

APC: 177

SDP: 87

AD: 2

ADC: 3

PPA: 1

DPC: 4

PDC:1

APP:1

ADP: 1

SNP:1

UPP: 1

VOID: 49.

4:38pm, Ward O5, PU 001, Ifedayo Local Government,

RESULTS

SDP:47

PDP:124

APC:51

ADP:9

4:38p.m: Ward 1, Unit 3 Irepodun Local Govt.

RESULTS

ADP: 19

APA: 1

APC: 49

DPC: 1

NCP: 1

PDP: 50

PPN: 2

SDP: 20

SNP: 1

Ward 01. Unit 1. (Olotin Open Spacer), Irepodun Local Govt. .

RESULTS

ADC : 1

ADP: 20

APC:58

DPC: 01

LP: 01

PDP: 54

PPA: 01

RP:.01

SDP: 8

Ward 6, Polling Unit 4, Orolu Local Govt. Dagbolu area, Osun.

RESULTS

ACPN. 2

SNP. 1

APC. 78

PDP. 122

SDP. 54

ADC. 1

ADP. 5

APDA. 1

PPA. 1

APP. 1

TOTAL. 296

REJECTED. 30

At 4: 38pm. Ward 5, PU 1, Yakoyo, Ife North Local Govt.

RESULTS

APC- 61

ADC- 1

ADP- 9

PDP- 103

SDP- 83

Void- 5

Valid votes- 262

4:41pm, PU 003, Ward 05 Obaale, Ifedayo Local Government

RESULTS

SDP:31

PDP:100

APA:1

APC:48

PDC:1

ADP:12

ADC:3

At 4:48,Ede south/ ward8/pu002. There were controversies about the categorization of ballot papers as void or not.

The performance of the electoral officers is however questionable as element of professionalism appears absent.

Party Agents made to decide if a ballot paper is void or not.

4:34p.m. Unit 5 Ward 9, Agboja Aompound, Apaso, Ede North Local Govt.

RESULTS

PDP-161

APC-52

SDP-25

ADC-nil

ADP-4

Unit 1, Ward 9, Laoye, Apaso. Ede North l Local Govt.

RESULTS

PDP-192

APC-73

SDP- 9

ADC-Nil

ADP-3

At 4:25 PU 006, Ileogbo Ward 4, Ayedire Local Govt.

RESULT pasted

YPP…1

SDP 65

PRP…..1

PDP….118

MMN… 1

APC…85

ADP.,..25

ADC….3

AD….1

ABP……1

4:24: Ward 03 PU 4 EDC Primary school, Owope Local Government, Ayeedaade LGA

ADP – 35

APC – 85

PDP – 61

SDP – 36

PU 002 (VP 1), Ward 10 Olorunsogo/Okin ni/Dada Estate, Egbedore Local Govt.

This result is from the polling unit where the PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke voted.

3:32p.m. Ede North, Abogunde/Sagba Unit 7 Ward 2 results on the EC60 form

PDP-123

APC-39

SDP-5

PDC-1

ADP-3

PPC-1

Ward 3, unit 3, Oluponna Community, Ayedire Local Govt. Voting is still going on.

Ward 003, PU 007 of Ayedaade Local Govt

RESULTS

APC — 175

PDP — 129

ADP — 16

SDP — 26

RP — 1

APA — 1

PDC — 1

C4C — 1

Unit 18 Ward 2 Alagbede Compound, Abogunde/Segba. Ede North Local Govt

3:55p.m. Unit 2 Ward 9 in front of Otanioku’s Compound, Apaso, Ede North. Results have been pasted.

At 3: 49 pm. PU 005, Ileogbo Ward 1, Ayedire Local Government .

RESULT

ADP. 14

APC…..57

PDP….47

SDP.. 24

PPA 1

PPC 1

3:35: WARD5/ UNIT2/ Iragberi/ Egbedore Local Govt

RESULTS

ADC 1 vote

DA 1 vote

ADP 6 votes

SDP 61 votes

APC 66 votes

PDP 173 votes

3:46p.m, Ward 2 Unit 14, Open Space, Oniso Compound. Ede North. Result Pasted.

At 3:43pm: Ward 2, Unit 20, Ajeja Compound. Ede North. Results pasted

3:35. PU 003 (VP 1), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Govt.

RESULTS

APC = 73 VOTES

SDP = 79 VOTES

PDP = 39 VOTES

3:09pm: PU 007, Ward3, Ara II/Alaasan, Egbedore Local Govt..

RESULTS

NCP = 01 vote

ADP = 02 votes

GPN = 01 vote

SDP = 03 votes

APC = 53 votes

PDP = 93 votes

Void = 23

At 3:35p.m.: Unit 9,Ward 2, Agbogunde Compound, Agbogunde/ Sagba. Ede North.

Results pasted

At 3:22 pm. Ward 8 PU 2. Ede South Local Govt.

Voting in progress

3:21p.m. Polling Unit 1,Ward 2. Ede North Local Govt. Ballot being counted.

3:10pm: PU OO1/ WARD 5/ Ira Gberi/Egbedore Local Govt.

DPP 1vote

ADC 1 Vote

DPC 1 vote

APP 1 vote

APA 1 vote

APGA 1 vote

PPA 3 votes

SDP 42 votes

ADP 12 votes

APC 133 votes

PDP 140 votes

Void 37

3:19. PU 002 (VP D), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Govt.

RESULTS

APC = 56 VOTES

SDP = 69 VOTES

PDP = 40 VOTES

3:09pm – PU 007, Ward3, Ara II/Alaasan, Egbedore Local Govt.

RESULTS

NCP = 01

ADP = 02

GPN = 01

SDP = 03

APC = 53

PDP =93

At 03:05: Election in progress at Ward 8, Unit 2, Sekona, Ede South Local Govt .

PU 002 (VP B), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore LGA

4:57p.m. Unit 5 Ward 8, Daudu Folarin Compound, Isibo/Buari-Isola, Ede North Local Govt.

RESULT

PDP-158

APC-44

SDP-4

ADC-Nil

ADP-2

As at 4:58 pm PU 004 Ileogbo Ward 4, Iyedire Local Govt.

ACD…..2

ADC…3

ADP….11

APA….1

APC….75

MPN…..1

PDP….69

SDP….31..

4:56p.m. Unit 4 Ward 9, Jariogun Compound. Apaso Ede North.

PDP-144

APC-36

SDP-4

ADC-1

ADP-7

At 5:00pm PU 003 Ileogbo Ward 4 Ayedire Local Govt.

ABP….1

ADC….2

ADP…29

APA…..1

APC…105

NPC….1

PDP…83

PPC…1

SDP…31

SNP….1

YPP…1

4:57p.m. Unit 4, Ward 8, In Front of Town Hall, Isibo/Buari-Isola,Ede North. Results pasted.

PDP-120

APC-37

SDP-3

ADC-1

ADP-6

4:57p.m. Unit 3, Ward 8, Beside Town Hall, Isibo/Buari-Isola, Ede North

PDP-122

PC-42

SDP-1

ADC-1

ADP-3

5:17 p.m. Unit 1 Ward 8 Customary Court, Isibo/Buari-Isola, Ede North

Results of poll.

PDP-138

APC-45

SDP-4

ADC-nil

ADP-4

As at 5:21 pm in PU 005 Kuta Ward 1 Ayedire Local Govt. The election result has been pasted.

ADP… 25

APC…150

APP…1

PDP….70.

RP…1

SDP…9

Ward 07, PU003, ADC Pry. School, Irewole Local Govt.

RESULTS

ADC- 02

ADP-63

AGA-02

APA-02

APC-87

DPC-01

NCP-01

PDC-04

PDP-139

PPA-02

PPC-01

RP-01

SDP-17

Ward 003, PU 005, Community Primary School, Oke-ola 1, Ife East Local Government.

RESULTS

APC=232

ADC=8

SDP=100

PDP=128

Accord=25

Void ballot papers=31

Total number of votes=524.

5:35pm, PU 001, Ward 08, Imuo Primary School, Otan Ile, Obokun Local Govt

RESULTS

PPA 3

APC 97

ADP 8

SNP 1

PDP 82

SDP 5

PDC 2

DPC – 1

At 5:45 Ward8/PU 002/Sekona Ede South Local Govt

RESULT

APGA–1

ADP–2

UPP–1

PPC–1

PPA–2

PDC–2

SDP–40

SPN–1

APC–53

PDP–219

At 5: 47 pm in PU 00 Kuta Ward 1 Ayedire Local Govt.

RESULTS

ACD…..1

ADC….2.

ADP..19

APA….2

APC…107

DPC…1

GDPN…1

LP….1

PDP…..59

PT…1

SDP….9

At 5.59pm, Ward 1, PU1,Iwo Local Govt.

RESULTS

APC 130

PDP 58

SDP 28

ADP 122

ADC 8

Ward 05, PU 004, Osogbo LGA

APC 146

PDP 128

SDP 56

ADP 17

ADC 3

Ward 8 Bode-Osi, Unit 3 Dispensary, Ola-Oluwa Local Government

PDP – 176

APC – 84

ADP – 65

SDP – 25

ADC 6

5:53 pm. Result sheet of Ara II, Ward 3, PU 001, Egbedore LGA.

As at 5: 54 pm in PU 004 Kuta Ward 2 Aayedire Local Govt. Area.

RESULTS

ADC….1

ADP….26

APC…43

APA….1

PDP… 39

SDP….4

SPN…..1

At 5:45: Ward8/PU002/Sekona, Ede South Local Government

APGA–1

ADP–2

UPP–1

PPC–1

PPA–2

PDC–2

SDP–40

SPN–1

APC–53

PDP–219

At 6:02pm, Ward 8 Bode-Osi, Unit 3 Dispensary, Ola-Oluwa Local Government

PDP – 176

APC – 84

ADP – 65

SDP – 25

ADC 6

At 6:13 pm, Ward 8, Unit 1, Bode Osi, Ola-Oluwa Local government

RESULTS

PDP – 106

APC – 99

ADP – 76

ADC – 5

SDP – 4

Ward 003, PU 003, Ayedaade Local Govt.

RESULT pasted

PU result @5:50pm: Ward6/unit3/iragberi II/Egbedore

DPP 1 vote

APA 1 vote

PPC 1 vote

DCP 1 vote

ABP 2 votes

PDC 3 votes

SDP 42 votes

ADC 5 votes

ADP 24 votes

APC 91 votes.

PDP 146 votes

Ara II / PU 3 / Ward 3 / Egbedore LGA

ABP = 001

ADC = 002

ADP = 008

APC = 158

APA = 001

DPC = 002

PDP = 073

SDP = 021

VOID = 012

PU 004 Kuta Ward 2 Ayedire Local Govt. Area

ADC….1

ADP….26

APC…43

APA….1

PDP… 39

SDP….4

SPN…..1

PU 00 Kuta Ward Ayedire Local Govt

ACD…..1

ADC….2.

ADP..19

APA….2

APC…107

DPC…1

GDPN…1

LP….1

PDP…..59

PT…1

SDP….9

Ward8/PU002/Sekona, Ede South Local Government

Apga–1

Adp–2

Upp–1

Ppc–1

Ppa–2

Pdc–2

Sdp–40

Spn–1

Apc–53

Pdp–219

At 2:49pm. Ward 5, PU 3, Ife North Local Govt.

Voting Ongoing

At 6: 24pm. Ward 8, PU 8A, Moro, Ife North Local Govt

RESULT

APC- 73

ADC- 0

ADP- 3

PDP- 63

SDP- 51

At 6:24 p.m Ward 08, unit 008( B). Ife North Local Government,

RESULTS

APC 58

PDP. 42.

ADC. 0.

ADP. 02.

SDP. 28.

At 2:50PM: Olufon Orolu D (Ward 4), Bolorunduro II (Polling Unit 6). Ifon Orolu Local Government,

RESULT

PDP – 73

APC – 82

SDP – 26

Void – 7

PPC – 1

FJP – 1

APA – 1

PRP – 1

SME – 1

ADC – 1

PPP – 1

ADP – 2

Total Voters 197