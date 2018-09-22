‎Osun decides: Oyetola wins polling unit

By Dapo Akinrefon
THE candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, won this polling unit.
Oyetola, who cast his vote at Popo Polling Unit 002 (C) in LA primary school, Boripe local government area of Osun State, scored a total of 351 votes in the three polling units. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, however, scored 134 votes, SDP scored 6 votes.
As voting ends in many polling units across Osun State, these are results from some polling units according to Premium Times Centre for Investigative journalism in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development
These results are the official results as announced by INEC officials at the various polling units.
From the polling units, the results will next be collated at ward collation centres, and then at local government collation centres. The final, official result will be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.
Follow live updates of the polling units results below.
At exactly 2:37 pm at PU003,WARD10 NUD primary school,iree BORIPE LGA
Results are as follows:
APC-25
PDP – 47
SDP – 343
ADP – 4
VOID – 14
2:33 p.m.: Ward 03, PU 005, Boluwaduro Local Government.
Total of 64 votes cast, with ADP=12 votes.
APC = 17 votes.
APP = 1 vote.
NEPP = 1 vote.
PDP = 17 votes.
SDP = 16 votes.
Three rejected ballot papers.
Ifon Orolu Local Government, Olufon Orolu D (Ward 4), Bolorunduro II (Polling Unit 6) as at 2:50PM
197 Voters
PDP – 73
APC – 82
SDP – 26
Void – 7
PPC – 1
FJP – 1
APA – 1
PRP – 1
SME – 1
ADC – 1
PPP – 1
ADP – 2
PU 002 (VP B), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore LGA
RESULTS
*A* = 1 vote
*APC* = 46 VOTES
*SDP* = 79 VOTES
*PDP* = 39 VOTES
*ADC* = 4 VOTES
*ACD* = 1 VOTE
Results from Aare ward 4 PU 4 Ifedayo, Ife South.
1. PDP: 32
2. SDP: 57
3. APC: 98
4. NPP: 1
5. ACP: 2
6. PDC: 1
7. APA: 2
8. LP: 0
9: SMP: 1
10. PPA: 1
11. ADC: 2
12. ADP: 2
Rejected: 19
Total number of votes cast: 218.
Number of accredited voters: 406.
Counting ended by 2:35pm.
Polling Unit 8, Ward 1, Odo Otin Local Government
Results.
PDP – 75
APC – 41
SDP – 14
AD -1
GPN -1
ADC -33
Void 4
At Polling Unit 13, Ila Local Govt.
PDP- 38
APC- 41
SDP- 9
ADC- 0
Rejected vote- 6
Void Vote -1
Total vote- 98
PU 006 , DTC School Ikirun, Ifelodun local government voting point 2,
The voting Point election Results
PDP : 67
APC : 47
SDP : 18
PPA : 2
ANRP : 1
PPC : 1
UPN : 1
ADP : 19
ADC : 2
NNPP : 1
APP : 1
ADP : 19
YDP: 1
VOIDS : 26
PU 7 VP 3 ward 3 ife east local government has finished counting votes
APC 44
PDP 36
SDP 153
ADC 2
ADP 6
PU 007, Ward 2, Baale, in front of Agboluaje House, Okuku, Odo Otin Local Government Area
ACPN – 1
AD – 1
ADC – 23
ADP – 1
APC – 85
DPC – 1
PDP – 93
SDP – 33
SPN – 1
Void – 3
At 2:49 p.m. In Ward 5, PU 3, Ife North Local Govt.
Voting ongoing.
****************************************************************
**************************************************************************
At 03:04 pm. PU 001, Ward 006, Ipetumodu Town Hall, Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Govt.,
The Polling Official openly shows ballot papers to party agents while sorting continues
PU 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe Local Govt.
PU 2 (B)
Registered Votes 181
Successful – 154
Failed – 27
Issued Voters paper – 177
Verified 4
RESULT
ADC – 1
ADP – 7
APC – 100 (Winner)
PDP – 46
SDP – 1
Void – 18
2:55pm: Aare Ward 4, PU 3 lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
1. PDP: 51 Votes
2. SDP: 70 Votes
3. APC: 59 Votes
Rejected: 7 Votes
Total number of votes cast: 297
At 3:29 p.m PU 001, Ward 02, Ipetu Ile, Methodist Primary School 2, Obokun Local Govt.
RESULTS
APC – 72
PDP – 134
SDP – 10
ADC – 1
PPA – 3
PPN – 2
ADP – 2
PDC – 1
UPN – 1
Total Registered Voters – 500
At 2 :52 p.m, Ward 1, Unit 5B, AUD Elementary School, Isokan Local Government
RESULTS
ADP : 4 votes,
APA : 0 vote,
APC : 62 Votes,
PDP :78 Votes,
PPA : 1 Vote,
SDP : 21 Votes,
UPN : 1 Vote
Ward 5 polling unit 2 in Iwo local government:
RESULT
ADC :4
ADP :73
APC :49
PDP :16
SDP: 27
Void:23
3:22pm at Ward 8, Unit 4, Ola-Oluwa Local government.
APC – 56
PDP – 30
ADP – 22
SDP – 19
ADC – 4
Ikire E, ward 5, unit 9, Irewole Local Govt
RESULTS
PDP :100
KOWA : 01
ADP :08
AGA :01
SDP : 07
PPA :02
APC :99
DPC :01
DPP : 02
3:33PM Iwo Oke Town II. Ward 09. Unit 003 at Ola-Oluwa Local Government
Accredited 174
RESULTS
ACD 2
PPC 1
ANRP 2
NPCC 1
PDC 1
ADC 3
SDP 25
PDP 44
ADP 31
APC 55
Invalid 9.
At 3:29 p.m.: PU 001, Ward 02 Ipetu Ile, Methodist Primary School 2, Obokun Local Govt.
RESULTS
APC – 72
PDP – 134
SDP – 10
ADC – 1
PPA – 3
PPN – 2
ADP – 2
PDC – 1
UPN – 1
RA 009, PU 001, Ilesa West
RESULTS
ADP 22,
APC 57,
APP 2,
PDP 63,
PPA 1,
PPC 3,
SDP 28.
At 2:49pm. Ward 5, PU 3, Ife North L.G.A. voting still ongoing.
Aare Ward 4, PU 3, lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
PDP 512.
SDP 703.
APC: 59
Rejected Votes 7
Total votes cast: 297.
At 3;19 p.m, Ward 01, Unit 006. Voters still on a long queue at
PU 7 Voting Point 2, Ward 3, Ife East Local Government.
RESULT
ADC 2
ADP 5
APC 27
PDP 38
SDP 143
At 3:35pm: PU 03 St Matthew Primary School, Ward 03 Ijebu Ijesha Oriade Local Govt
Voting still ongoing
Aare Ward 4, PU 5, lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
1. PDP: 43
2. SDP: 60
3. APC: 75
Ayesan Ward 1, PU 2 lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.
1. PDP: 53
2. SDP: 48
3. APC: 70
Ikija 1 ward 1, PU 6, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
1. PDP: 36
2. SDP: 36
3. APC: 79
Ikija 2 ward 3 PU 9, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
1. PDP: 21
2. SDP: 66
3. APC: 56
Ikija 1 Ward 2, PU 1, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
1. PDP: 25
2. SDP: 42
3. APC: 79
At PU 001, Ward 3, Atakunmosa West Local Govt,
RESULTS
SDP-54
PDP-79
DPC-1
APA-3
APC-65
AD-1
ADC-6
ADP-5
NPC-1
4:06pm
PU 008, Ward 002, Ipetu-Ile, Surajudeen Primary School , Obokun Local Govt.
RESULTS
SDP- 16
PDP – 175
APC – 130
ADP – 04
PPC – 02
UPN – 01
APA – 01
ACD – 01
FJP – 01
APP – 01
Invalid vote – 04
Total Vote Counted – 340
Total Registered Voters – 677
3:21P.M: PU 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe Local Govt.
Registered Votes 181
Issued Voters paper – 177
Verified 4
RESULTS
At 3:39 p.m, PU 006 , DTC School, Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Govt.
PDP : 67
APC : 71
SDP : 17
PPA : 1
ANRP :
UPN : 2
ADP : 28
ACD : 1
ADC :2
ACPN 1
PANDEL 1
Voids 19
At 3:42pm: PU2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe LG
PU2 (A)
RESULTs
ADC – 1
ADP – 9
APC – 128
PDP – 45
SDP – 3
Void – 13
PU 08 Ward 4 Osogbo
RESULTS
APC 81
ADP 8
ADC 1
PDP 53
SDP 79
Ward 5, Polling Unit 4, Iwo Local Government
RESULT
PDP 22 votes
APC 45 votes
SDP 28 votes
ADP 127 votes
ADC 16 votes
Invalid votes 30
Valid votes 252
Total votes 282
Unused ballot papers 204
Total Registered Voters 486
3:32p.m. Abogunde/Sagba Unit 7 Ward 2, Ede North Local Govt
RESULTS
PDP-123
APC-39
SDP-5
PDC-1
ADP-3
PPC-1
Ward 3, Unit 3, Oluponna Community, Ayedire Local Govt. Voting ongoing .
Ward 003, PU 007 of Ayedaade Local Govt.
RESULTs
APC — 175
PDP — 129
ADP — 16
SDP — 26
RP — 1
APA — 1
PDC — 1
C4C — 1
3:55p.m. Unit 2 Ward 9 in front of Otanioku’s Compound, Apaso, Ede North Local Govt. Result pasted
PU 005, Ileogbo Ward 1, Ayedire Local Government at exactly 3: 49pm. Election result pasted.
ADP. 14
APC…..57
PDP….47
SDP.. 24
PPA 1
PPC 1
3:50pm: Ede South/Ward8/PU002. Result awaited
3:35: WARD5/ UNIT2/ Iragberi/ Egbedore LGA*
ADC 1 vote
DA 1 vote
ADP 6 votes
SDP 61 votes
APC 66 votes
PDP 173 votes
3:46p.m, Ward 2 Unit 14, Open Space, Oniso Compound. Ede North Local Govt. Results pasted
At 3:43p.m: Ward 2, Unit 20, Ajeja Compound. Ede North Local Govt. Results pasted
3:35. PU 003 (VP 1), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Govt..
RESULTS
APC = 73 VOTES
SDP = 79 VOTES
PDP = 39 VOTES
3:09pm: PU 007, Ward3, Ara II/Alaasan, Egbedore LGA.
RESULTS
NCP = 01 vote
ADP = 02 votes
GPN = 01 vote
SDP = 03 votes
APC = 53 votes
PDP = 93 votes
Void = 23
Unit 9,Ward 2, Agbogunde Compound, Agbogunde/ Sagba. Ede North Local Govt.
3:35p.m. Result pasted
At 3:22 pm. Ede South Ward 8 PU 2. Voting in progress
3:21p.m. Ede North Unit 1,Ward 2. Votes counted.
3:10pm: PU OO1/ WARD 5/ Ira gberi/Egbedore Local Govt.
DPP 1vote
ADC 1 Vote
DPC 1 vote
APP 1 vote
APA 1 vote
APGA 1 vote
PPA 3 votes
SDP 42 votes
ADP 12 votes
APC 133 votes
PDP 140 votes
Void 37
3:19. PU 002 (VP D), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Govt
RESULTS
APC = 56 VOTES
SDP = 69 VOTES
PDP = 40 VOTES
3:09pm – PU 007, Ward3, Ara II/Alaasan, Egbedore Local Govt.
RESULTS
NCP = 01
ADP = 02
GPN = 01
SDP = 03
APC = 53
PDP =93
At 03:05: Election in progress at Ward 8, Unit 2, Sekona, Ede South Local Govt .
At 4:32 pm: Ward 1, Unit 5, AUD Elementary School, Isokan Local Govt.
RESULTS
ABP : 1 vote
ADP : 1 vote
AGAP : 1 vote
APA : 1 vote
APC : 94 votes
APGA : 1 vote
APP : 2 votes
DPC : 0 vote
4:53 p.m – Ward 3, PU6 A, Ejigbo Local Government
RESULTS
PDP: 168
APC: 177
SDP: 87
AD: 2
ADC: 3
PPA: 1
DPC: 4
PDC:1
APP:1
ADP: 1
SNP:1
UPP: 1
VOID: 49.
4:38pm, Ward O5, PU 001, Ifedayo Local Government,
RESULTS
SDP:47
PDP:124
APC:51
ADP:9
4:38p.m: Ward 1, Unit 3 Irepodun Local Govt.
RESULTS
ADP: 19
APA: 1
APC: 49
DPC: 1
NCP: 1
PDP: 50
PPN: 2
SDP: 20
SNP: 1
Ward 01. Unit 1. (Olotin Open Spacer), Irepodun Local Govt. .
RESULTS
ADC : 1
ADP: 20
APC:58
DPC: 01
LP: 01
PDP: 54
PPA: 01
RP:.01
SDP: 8
Ward 6, Polling Unit 4, Orolu Local Govt. Dagbolu area, Osun.
RESULTS
ACPN. 2
SNP. 1
APC. 78
PDP. 122
SDP. 54
ADC. 1
ADP. 5
APDA. 1
PPA. 1
APP. 1
TOTAL. 296
REJECTED. 30
At 4: 38pm. Ward 5, PU 1, Yakoyo, Ife North Local Govt.
RESULTS
APC- 61
ADC- 1
ADP- 9
PDP- 103
SDP- 83
Void- 5
Valid votes- 262
4:41pm, PU 003, Ward 05 Obaale, Ifedayo Local Government
RESULTS
SDP:31
PDP:100
APA:1
APC:48
PDC:1
ADP:12
ADC:3
At 4:48,Ede south/ ward8/pu002. There were controversies about the categorization of ballot papers as void or not.
The performance of the electoral officers is however questionable as element of professionalism appears absent.
Party Agents made to decide if a ballot paper is void or not.
4:34p.m. Unit 5 Ward 9, Agboja Aompound, Apaso, Ede North Local Govt.
RESULTS
PDP-161
APC-52
SDP-25
ADC-nil
ADP-4
Unit 1, Ward 9, Laoye, Apaso. Ede North l Local Govt.
RESULTS
PDP-192
APC-73
SDP- 9
ADC-Nil
ADP-3
At 4:25 PU 006, Ileogbo Ward 4, Ayedire Local Govt.
RESULT pasted
YPP…1
SDP 65
PRP…..1
PDP….118
MMN… 1
APC…85
ADP.,..25
ADC….3
AD….1
ABP……1
4:24: Ward 03 PU 4 EDC Primary school, Owope Local Government, Ayeedaade LGA
ADP – 35
APC – 85
PDP – 61
SDP – 36
PU 002 (VP 1), Ward 10 Olorunsogo/Okin ni/Dada Estate, Egbedore Local Govt.
This result is from the polling unit where the PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke voted.
4:57p.m. Unit 5 Ward 8, Daudu Folarin Compound, Isibo/Buari-Isola, Ede North Local Govt.
RESULT
PDP-158
APC-44
SDP-4
ADC-Nil
ADP-2
As at 4:58 pm PU 004 Ileogbo Ward 4, Iyedire Local Govt.
ACD…..2
ADC…3
ADP….11
APA….1
APC….75
MPN…..1
PDP….69
SDP….31..
4:56p.m. Unit 4 Ward 9, Jariogun Compound. Apaso Ede North.
PDP-144
APC-36
SDP-4
ADC-1
ADP-7
At 5:00pm PU 003 Ileogbo Ward 4 Ayedire Local Govt.
ABP….1
ADC….2
ADP…29
APA…..1
APC…105
NPC….1
PDP…83
PPC…1
SDP…31
SNP….1
YPP…1
4:57p.m. Unit 4, Ward 8, In Front of Town Hall, Isibo/Buari-Isola,Ede North. Results pasted.
PDP-120
APC-37
SDP-3
ADC-1
ADP-6
4:57p.m. Unit 3, Ward 8, Beside Town Hall, Isibo/Buari-Isola, Ede North
PDP-122
PC-42
SDP-1
ADC-1
ADP-3
5:17 p.m. Unit 1 Ward 8 Customary Court, Isibo/Buari-Isola, Ede North
Results of poll.
PDP-138
APC-45
SDP-4
ADC-nil
ADP-4
As at 5:21 pm in PU 005 Kuta Ward 1 Ayedire Local Govt. The election result has been pasted.
ADP… 25
APC…150
APP…1
PDP….70.
RP…1
SDP…9
Ward 07, PU003, ADC Pry. School, Irewole Local Govt.
RESULTS
ADC- 02
ADP-63
AGA-02
APA-02
APC-87
DPC-01
NCP-01
PDC-04
PDP-139
PPA-02
PPC-01
RP-01
SDP-17
Ward 003, PU 005, Community Primary School, Oke-ola 1, Ife East Local Government.
RESULTS
APC=232
ADC=8
SDP=100
PDP=128
Accord=25
Void ballot papers=31
Total number of votes=524.
5:35pm, PU 001, Ward 08, Imuo Primary School, Otan Ile, Obokun Local Govt
RESULTS
PPA 3
APC 97
ADP 8
SNP 1
PDP 82
SDP 5
PDC 2
DPC – 1
At 5:45 Ward8/PU 002/Sekona Ede South Local Govt
RESULT
APGA–1
ADP–2
UPP–1
PPC–1
PPA–2
PDC–2
SDP–40
SPN–1
APC–53
PDP–219
At 5: 47 pm in PU 00 Kuta Ward 1 Ayedire Local Govt.
RESULTS
ACD…..1
ADC….2.
ADP..19
APA….2
APC…107
DPC…1
GDPN…1
LP….1
PDP…..59
PT…1
SDP….9
At 5.59pm, Ward 1, PU1,Iwo Local Govt.
RESULTS
APC 130
PDP 58
SDP 28
ADP 122
ADC 8
Ward 05, PU 004, Osogbo LGA
APC 146
PDP 128
SDP 56
ADP 17
ADC 3
Ward 8 Bode-Osi, Unit 3 Dispensary, Ola-Oluwa Local Government
PDP – 176
APC – 84
ADP – 65
SDP – 25
ADC 6
5:53 pm. Result sheet of Ara II, Ward 3, PU 001, Egbedore LGA.
As at 5: 54 pm in PU 004 Kuta Ward 2 Aayedire Local Govt. Area.
RESULTS
ADC….1
ADP….26
APC…43
APA….1
PDP… 39
SDP….4
SPN…..1
At 6:13 pm, Ward 8, Unit 1, Bode Osi, Ola-Oluwa Local government
RESULTS
PDP – 106
APC – 99
ADP – 76
ADC – 5
SDP – 4
Ward 003, PU 003, Ayedaade Local Govt.
RESULT pasted
PU result @5:50pm: Ward6/unit3/iragberi II/Egbedore
DPP 1 vote
APA 1 vote
PPC 1 vote
DCP 1 vote
ABP 2 votes
PDC 3 votes
SDP 42 votes
ADC 5 votes
ADP 24 votes
APC 91 votes.
PDP 146 votes
Ara II / PU 3 / Ward 3 / Egbedore LGA
ABP = 001
ADC = 002
ADP = 008
APC = 158
APA = 001
DPC = 002
PDP = 073
SDP = 021
VOID = 012
At 6: 24pm. Ward 8, PU 8A, Moro, Ife North Local Govt
RESULT
APC- 73
ADC- 0
ADP- 3
PDP- 63
SDP- 51
At 6:24 p.m Ward 08, unit 008( B). Ife North Local Government,
RESULTS
APC 58
PDP. 42.
ADC. 0.
ADP. 02.
SDP. 28.
