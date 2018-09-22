‎Breaking: PDP wins Oyinlola’s polling unit

By Dapo Akinrefon

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola failed to deliver his polling unit as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won the polling unit.

Oyinlola, who defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the African Democratic Party, ADC, was defeated at his Court Hall 1, PU 001 at Oba Ojomu in Odo-Otin local government area of Osun State.

The PDP’s governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke won with 107 votes as the APC’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola came second by scoring 69 votes while the ADC’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Fatai Akingbade scored 20 votes.

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, scored 13.