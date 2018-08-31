Urhobo HOSTCOM tasks ethnic nationalities on common agenda

BY CHARLES KUMOLU

Delta State chapter of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, Urhobo Ethnic Nationality, has stressed the need for other ethnic nationalities in HOSTCOM to remain committed to the ideas behind the formation of the group, noting that efforts at developing the Niger Delta region must be collective.

Agoyo, who was elected the chairman of Urhobo arm of HOSTCOM, last week, said this during the inauguration of his executive committee in Uvwie.

His words:‘’ I am calling on the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Ndokwa nations, to remain committed to the HOSTCOM agenda for the Niger Delta development. Ours is a collective quest to emancipate the people of the oil-producing region from the shackles of poverty and under development.

My election is a milestone in the history of HOSTCOM. As the substantive Chairman of HOSTCOM, Urhobo Ethnic Nationality, I will be guided by the constitution, run an inclusive government in the interest of all stakeholders of the large family of HOSTCOM across the length and breadth of the 10 Local Government Areas where the Urhobo are domiciled in the state.

.