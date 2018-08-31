Uduaghan’s defection: We remain strong, indivisible – Delta PDP

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday evening, said it remained strong and indivisible, insisting that it shall continue to forge ahead with preparation for the 2019 general election, notwithstanding former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s defection to All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Michael Osuoza, said: “Delta State PDP wishes to express its warm and sincere felicitations to Dr Uduaghan, the immediate past governor of Delta State, who until recently, was a well-respected leader of the PDP family in the state.

“Although it is sad that he has decided to join a new political family, we appreciate the fact that he has his right to freedom of association, but we believe that in no distant future, he will do some soul-searching and come back to his original political family.

“We do not claim to possess any knowledge of the factors or circumstances that may have influenced his decision to join another political family, but it is only to be expected that a family will surely feel a sense of loss under the current circumstance.

“We want to assure the teeming members of the PDP in Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general, that Delta State PDP political family remains strong, indivisible and we shall continue to forge ahead in our preparation for the forthcoming general election.”