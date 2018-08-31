Tragedy: Three APC LG Chairmen die in Madinah-road mishap

By Ishola Balogun, Saudi Arabia

Three Local Government Chairmen under the All Progressive Congress, APC, on pilgrimage died early this morning in a crash along Makkah-Madinah highway, Saudi Arabia.



The trio Alhaji Jafarau Gidan Sambo of Kaura Namoda Local Government, Alhaji Mudi Mallamawa of Shinkafi Local Government and Alhaji Abdullahi Shugaba Ruwan Dorowa of Maru Local Government all in Zamfara State who were among other colleagues in a bus enroute Madinah died on the spot after the crash.

The road mishap occurred at about 2:30am about 120 kilometers to Madinah.

Three other passengers who are also local government chairmen in the State in the mini-bus survived and were immediately conveyed to a hospital near the scene of the accident.

Head of Nigeria medical team, Dr Ibrahim Kana confirmed the mishap, adding that their bodies have been moved to King Fahd Hospital, Madinah. He stated that the Saudi security in Madinah had also informed the Nigeria Hajj handlers about the accident, the victims and the other three survivors of the accident, all from Zamfara State.

Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Abdullah Mukhtar Muhammad directed the medical team to liaise with NAHCON Madinah Coordinator, Alhaji Ahmad Maigari to link up with the Saudi security and health authorities for necessary documentation and final burial arrangement.

A source from the State government delegation, listed the survivors as Alhaji Nasiru Anka of Anka Local Government, Alhaji Tafa Nasarawa Bukkuyum of Bukkuyum Iocal Government and Alhaji Garba Ziti of Gummi of Gummi Local Government.

He added that Zamfara State Government officials in Saudi Arabia have moved into action to receive their bodies for the formalisation of burial.

This brings the number of Nigerian pilgrims that died so far, in the holy land this year to ten.