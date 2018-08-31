Ten takeaways from Saraki’s declaration

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Thursday declared his intention to run for the presidency of the country in the 2019 general elections.



Saraki made the declaration at a dialogue with youths and young aspirants in Abuja on Thursday, and promised an inclusive government for all Nigerians, if elected.

He said that he would ensure that all Nigerians enjoyed “the inalienable right to feel a sense of belonging no matter their background or creed or what part of the country they come from.

Below are some of the takeaways from Saraki’s declaration speech.

“My plan for Nigeria has inclusion in all aspects of the country’s affairs as a central pillar.”

‘I am determined to grow Nigeria out of poverty.’

“For youth who have ideas and capacity, we will make sure that there is funding for their ventures, and we shall build on the Made-in-Nigeria legislation as part of our job-creation drive,’’

“I have decided to answer the call of teeming youth who have asked me to run for president.

“Nigerian youth will be given all the opportunities to realise their potential to the full within a national framework that guarantees inclusiveness.

We will not be indifferent or turn a blind eye to the real concerns of our people – every single Nigerian life matters.

“As a former two-term governor and currently President of the Senate, by the grace of God, I believe I possess a unique blend of executive and legislative experience to push for and implement reforms.

“You can benchmark us and hold us accountable. In short, I assure you that I will deliver on all promises.

“I believe the Nigerian youth are critical to re-building and growing the economy, and restoring our national pride.

“Nigerians are crying out for succour everywhere; many of our children are hungry. Many people are dying of avoidable or otherwise treatable diseases.

“We must pull this country back together and rebuild, block-by-block, with dedication and commitment.

Do you think Saraki is sincere ?