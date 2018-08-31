Breaking News
Photo: Atiku sobbing at his Campaign Headquarters

On 4:24 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar Friday wept at his Presidential Campaign Office shortly after obtaining his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters in Abuja.


