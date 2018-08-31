PDP disregards court order, dissolves Kano PDP Executive committee

Kano – Despite a restraining court order, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday dissolved the Kano State Executive Committee of the party.



The NWC of the party announced the dissolution in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the dissolution took immediate effect.

He added that a caretaker committee has been constituted to pilot the affairs of the state chapter of the party.

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice N S. Umar, had restrained the national and state leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from tampering with the Kano state chapter of the party.

Justice Umar in an interim order dated Aug. 28, ordered both the applicants and the respondents to maintain the status quo ante, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Alhaji Umar Mai Goro Rano and four others dragged the national and Kano state leadership of the PDP before Justice Umar challenging the plans to restructure the party’s executive committee.

The court ordered the respondents and any other person or persons to restrain from interfering or tampering with the tenure of the existing leadership of PDP in Kano state.

“This honourable court restrains any other person or persons from disturbing and or intimidating the administration of the State, Local Government areas or ward officers from doing anything or taking any steps that are likely to interfere with or disturb the officers tenure which are protected under section 47 (1) and section 223(1) (a) of the 1999 constitution”, Justice Umar ruled.

Justice Umar adjourned the case till Nov. 5, for hearing of motion on notice.

Efforts to contact the state chairman of the party, Sen Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa, to comment on the sudden development failed as he refused to take several phone calls from NAN Correspondent in Kano.

However, when contacted, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Musa Danbirni declined comment saying he was just returning to Kano.

“I will not comment on the issue until after I speak with the party chairman and other party elders who are currently in Abuja,”he said.

NAN learnt that the former Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso inspired the dissolution of the existing leadership of the party in Kano state, to enable him seize control of the party structure. (NAN)