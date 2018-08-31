Oil communities storm Owerri, insist on MoU with Seplat

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—OVER 500 youths from four oil communities in Awarra Court area in Ohaji/Egbema local government area, Imo State, yesterday blocked the gate to Seplat oil company, demanding that the company must sign Global Memorandum of understanding, GMOU, with them.

The communities are Assa, Awarra, Ochia and Obile.

Giving reasons for the protest, the leader, Mr Emmanuel Ugorji said they were angered after noticing that Seplat mobilized into their land without interfacing with them.

He insisted that Seplat should demobilize from their land before any discussion.

Ugorji went further to say that a government official under Rochas Okorocha had given Seplat oil company backing, as well as claiming to be representing the interest of the community before the company.

According to Ugorji, “It is a peaceful protest and we have come here to ask Seplat Oil company why they had to enter into our land without dialoguing with us and without signing any Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU.”