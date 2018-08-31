Minister commends Ugwuanyi for supporting NEWMAP

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril, has commended the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for sustaining objectives of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP, in tackling ecological challenges in the country.

Speaking during the inauguration of three projects executed by the Enugu State Project Management Unit of NEWMAP in the state, which is a World Bank assisted project, the minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Bolatito Obisesan, said Enugu NEWMAP is “a leading light” in the implementation of agency’s objectives.

The projects inaugurated were the 9th Mile Erosion Site, Ajali Water Works Gully Erosion Site and the Enugu NEWMAP Ultra Modern Office Complex in Enugu.

Jibril, who commended the state government “for bringing succour and big relief” to the benefiting communities, also expressed delight that Enugu NEWMAP has recorded remarkable achievements in tackling gully erosion in the state.

The Minister added that the interventions by Enugu NEWMAP have “led to land reclamation and restoration of areas affected by land degradation thereby leading to more sustainable and greener environment.”

Inaugurating the projects, Ugwuanyi, who was elated about the completion of works at the erosion sites by the State Project Management Unit (SPMU) of the agency, noted that it will not only guarantee continuous water reticulation and a significant improvement in water supply to the entire Enugu metropolis but also remove the threat that gully erosion had posed to lives and property of people around the 9th Mile area.”

The governor disclosed that his administration had made available the sum of N500 million to demonstrate the political will to qualify for Additional Finance Programme of the World Bank, and has equally approved “Anyazurum Ohom-Orba, Onuiyi-Nsukka and Enugu-Ngwo gully erosion sites as priority sites of this administration.”