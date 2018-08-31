Lagos PDP members drag Secondus, Salvador to court over LG Congress

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—AGGRIEVED members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, yesterday, urged a Lagos High Court, sitting at Igbosere to nullify the party’s congresses conducted in 2017, saying it does not conform to the party’s constitution.

The nine aggrieved members are Messrs Ishola Isiaka Shodiya, Ismaila Abiodun Abiola, Kehinde Adelani, Kazeem Adeyemi, Awoyemi Abayomi, Adegboyega Adegbesan, Olalekan Bello, Florence Akojenu and Wasiu Aderounmu.

Joined, alongside the party as respondents in the suit marked LD/2753GCM/2018, filed before the court by their lawyer, O. J. Osinowo, are: Prince Uche CHE Secondus, the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, the party’s South-West Zone, National Vice Chairman, Mr. Moshood Salvador, and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The aggrieved PDP members also asked the court to declare that Moshood Salvador and other members of his executive are not validly elected at any Congress, and that they cannot parade or present themselves as members of the party’s Executive Committee in Lagos State.

While urging the court to strike out the suit against them, the respondents stated that the claimants failed to comply with the condition precedent to file the suit, as Order 7 Rules 2 and 3 of the High Court of Lagos State Civil Procedure Rule, 2004, were not complied with.

However, Justice Idowu Alakija, fixed September 6, for the hearing of the suit.