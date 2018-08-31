Lagos monarch decries attack on Prince

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—The family of Oba Sadiku Olarinde of Oguntedo in Satellite Town Community, Oriade Local Council Development Authority, in Lagos State has called on the Police to investigate the gunshot attack on the son of the monarch, Prince Yusuf Olarinde.

Prince Olarinde who accused suspected hoodlums of attempts on his life over a disputed land, disclosed how they rained bullet shots at him while on the premises of Badagry High Court to serve court papers to the illegal developer.

Narrating his ordeal to journalists, Olarinde said: “A bailiff from Badagry High Court came to serve court process to one of the trespassers on our land who had refused to quit building as the case is still ongoing. The bailiff could not identify the developer. I then had to take him to the particular land in contention for proper identification in the company of two of my family members.

“On getting to the site, he noticed that the developer was not around and the workers refused to tell him his whereabouts. After the bailiff left without serving the paper to the said man, I stayed a bit where I parked my car, deliberating with the two members of my family.

“While discussing at the spot, some hoodlums guarding the place noticed my car, came out and decided to attack. Before I could realise what was happening, they opened fire on my car. I managed to escape unhurt but the two members of my family were not as lucky as they were hit and injured. I ran for safety and in the process, I called the Satellite Police DPO who informed me that he was on his way to the spot.”

We’re investigating the attack—Police

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Satellite Town, Mr. Audu said: “When I got to the location, there was a building construction opposite a Catholic Church, and I met two boys in blood. The first thing I did was to rush them to the hospital. But before I got to the scene of the incident, one of the Oba-elect’s sons, Yusuf, had called me to report that some people attacked them. And when I got there, I discovered it was the same incident he was referring to. I recovered about three expended cartridges. I asked him where exactly he was but he wouldn’t say.”