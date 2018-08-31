Infrastructure: FG inaugurates c’ttee to drive national addressing system

By Michael Eboh

ABUJA—The Federal Government, yesterday, inaugurated the National Addressing System Committee to drive the establishment of effective infrastructure through the deployment of innovative technology.

Speaking during the inauguration, Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, said the committee would drive the actual implementation of the National Addressing Policy, and interface with all states and local governments for the actual implementation of the policy so that all Nigerians would reap the benefit.

He noted that the policy would involve federal, state and locals governments, explaining that the establishment of a well-articulated National Addressing System, which is long overdue, was predicated on the importance and role it plays in national development beyond the primary aim of mail delivery.

He said: “Cast your mind to the past, when you post a letter, the addresses are not well-defined and letters are addressed and posted and most of it get returned, because they cannot identify correctly where the destination of such letters are.

“Through Information and Communications Technology, ICT, the world has now developed applications, which would make it easy for every inch of Nigerian soil to be properly identified and properly located such that it will be easy for postal staff to get, through technology, the exact location where the letter is supposed to be..”