Breaking News
Translate

Igbo group recommends death penalty for rapists

On 9:01 pmIn Crime Alert, Crime Guard by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

rape

AN Igbo pressure group, Voice  from the  East, VEAST,  has recommended death penalty for rapists, stressing that rape should be punishable by hanging in order to reduce the increasing cases of rape in the society.

The group in a statement  by its convener, Mr  Kindness Jonah, Thursday, noted with  sadness,  the  rape of one Matha, a   virgin  by  her uncle, as published in the Vanguard newspaper of August, 2018.

He said: “This enterprising beautiful virgin Christian lady who should be protected by her uncle, guided and given out in marriage as a matter of pride and honour to her  husband by her uncle was contrariwise, raped by her uncle. As Igbos would say, ‘dog has eaten the bone  on its neck.

“This incestuous act cannot and should no  more be tolerated in Nigeria. We call for the full weight of the law to be invoked on this uncle of her’s to  ensure that this satanic fellow is  soundly punished with  nothing short  of  life jail.

“We make case for  death by hanging  for all cases of rape from now on in Nigeria. The rate of rape  and the concomitant wriggling out of the case by  the guilty via the instrumentality of the law and the so-called legal lacunas occasioned by  burden of proof in limbo, makes a raped victim, a laughing stock  in Nigeria, thereby emboldening the criminal  and furthering the course of  this despicable   act.

“It is sad the increasing cases of incest in our society where father rapes or sleeps with his daughter, where brother rapes or sleeps with his sister, where uncle  rapes  or sleeps  with his aunt. From Biblical times, incest  was  condemned  and can never be tolerated  in our society  any more.  We call on the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency, make laws that punish rapist by hanging him publicly.”

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.