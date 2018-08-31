Etsu Nupe for CAI fora in New York, Canada

Following recommendation by the Commonwealth Business Women Network Nigeria, led by the Chairperson/CEO, Mrs. Afoma Adigwe, whose group was appointed Focal Point for Nigerian Royal Leaders for The Africa Forum, TAF, in New York and Canada, the Etsu Nupe, HRH Yahaya Abubakar, will be guest speaker at the Commonwealth Africa Forum, in New York and Canada.

The monarch, who is Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, and Chairman, Coordinating Committee of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, will also bag an award of excellence for his contributions towards agriculture and food security in Africa at the event by Commonwealth Africa Initiative, CAI, a pan-commonwealth organisation based in London, between October 9 and 12 in Toronto, where he will speak on Africa Open for Business.

Also, the Etsu Nupe will discuss links between sustaining peace and prosperity in Africa and the 2030 agenda at the Africa Forum in New York, aimed at bringing together Africa and American business leaders and multilateral and regional institutions.

The session will also have a question-and-answer segment and a high level one-hour panel on September 28 in New York.