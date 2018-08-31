Breaking News
Translate

Delta APC crisis won’t affect party’s fortune —Utomi

On 1:58 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments
Pat Utomi

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—PROFESSOR Pat Utomi has said that the  leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State would not affect the fortunes of the party in next year’s general polls.

Utomi, a  leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the party, spoke on the sideline of his  consultation visit to Ijaw in Delta State at the Warri  residence of  former acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC,  Pastor Power Aginighan.

He said he was optimistic that the party would come out stronger from the crisis.

 

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.