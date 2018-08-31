Delta APC crisis won’t affect party’s fortune —Utomi

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—PROFESSOR Pat Utomi has said that the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State would not affect the fortunes of the party in next year’s general polls.

Utomi, a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the party, spoke on the sideline of his consultation visit to Ijaw in Delta State at the Warri residence of former acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Pastor Power Aginighan.

He said he was optimistic that the party would come out stronger from the crisis.