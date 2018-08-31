Church renovates orphanage in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — THE Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, last weekend, took its humanitarian service to the Ondo State Children Home by giving the buildings a face-lift and putting smiles on the faces of the children and their handlers.

Children abandoned by their mothers are housed in the home located along Oba-Ile area in Akure, Ondo State.

The programme tagged: Mormon Helping Hands, featured both young and old, male and female, painting the walls of the hostels and other buildings at the home, cutting of grass and cleaning of the inside and outside of the buildings in the home.

Speaking during the exercise, the first Counselor of Ibadan Mission Presidency of the church, Mr. Frank Okorie, said: “We think we can give back to the community, help out with projects and that is why we chose this particular home to do a lot of painting and decorations, making the place conducive for the children to stay.”

Also speaking, the first Counselor to the District President of Akure district, Oyewole Osoro said: “When we came here, we saw that the structures needed a little touch of painting; the fund is basically from the tithe we donate in the church and the fast offerings.”

Osoro noted that the Mormon Helping Hands programme is to preach the gospel and at the same time show love by rendering humanitarian services.

Church commends initiative

Speaking on behalf of the Home, the Second in Command to the administrative officer, Temitope Richard lauded the initiative and appealed to other churches to emulate such.

A female member of the church, Miss Kehinde Olusoga said the All African Service project of the church entails that members of the church come out to give service to the community in which they are located irrespective of their status, hence the reason for the participation of women in the painting exercise.