Buhari may benefit from APC’s direct primary

The National Executive Committee rose from a meeting on Thursday with the adoption of direct primary to chose presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to pick the party’s presidential ticket for the 2019 elections as he has no major challenger.

The APC, however, declined to adopt direct primaries for other positions.

Direct primaries involves the participation of all party members in the selection of party candidates while indirect primaries involves use of delegates, often party leaders at local levels and political appointees as well as elected officials, to elect party candidates.

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, made these known while addressing journalists at the end of the NEC meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The governor said states will continue with indirect primaries except when an issue of importance arises.

The decision to adopt indirect primaries may anger some of the party’s senators, some of whom have said they would leave if such decision is taken.

Many senators fear governors who control the party structure in their states would determine eventual candidates if indirect primary method is adopted.

Mr Lalong said the meeting was anchored on three main points; guidelines for election, mode of election and funding.

He also noted that the APC NEC emphasised the need for unity following the gale of defection experienced.

The APC NEC meeting was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, his deputy Yemi Osinbajo, many governors and others.

NAN