Breaking: Tambuwal picks PDP presidential nomination form

By Dirisu Yakubu, Anthony Ogbonna

…Okays consensus option

ABUJA- Following months of intensive consultations, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal yesterday obtained his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest the Presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal who a few weeks ago defected to the PDP from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), told journalists that the consensus option is part of the democratic process even as he noted that there is nothing wrong should the aspirants rally behind one of them to fly the ticket of the party.

He said, “I can’t say there is no need for consensus; it is part of democratic process. If there is a possibility of it, why not? If it is not possible, then, we all go for the primaries. But I believe that PDP of today is capable of organising free, fair, credible and transparent primaries.”

On how he intends to realize his ambition as an opposition political figure, Tambuwal said: ‎‎

“I believe you need to check back my political antecedents. I have always been confronted with this kind of hostile environment. You remember how I emerged as Speaker of House of Representatives and how I remained there as Speaker. So I am not discouraged by whatever may come up as a challenge from this administration.

He described the herdsmen/ farmers’ crisis as a major security concern to every Nigeria, promising to tackle the perennial crisis headlong if given the chance to preside over the affairs of the nation.

Details soon…