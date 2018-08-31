Blame falling educational standards on unqualified teachers — Expert

By Rotimi Agbana

Mrs. Ige Monique Kent-Okereke, an educational expert, has blamed unqualified teachers for the falling educational standards in the country.

According to Mrs. Ige who is the publicist, Querencia Schools, Festac Town, Lagos, the alarming number of unprofessional teachers employed in both public and private schools in the country has done more harm than good to the educational sector.

She said, “there is this mentality that anybody can teach, but not everybody can teach. It takes a very passionate and patient person to teach effectively. The only time you can say teaching has taken place is when you impact knowledge and the learner is stimulated to accept and retain that knowledge. A lot of principals don’t even look out to employ standard teachers.