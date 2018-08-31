AFCON 2019 qualifier: We must not underrate Seychelles, Rohr warns Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has warned his wards to brace up for a hard match when they play against Seychelles September 8 in their must win Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Rohr who named a strong squad for match against Island Nations said he will not take any chances with the game as the Eagles need to win and return to reckoning in the group E parings where they haven’t picked up any point. Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2015 and 2017 editions of the tournament.

“The match against Seychelles is very important and it’s a must win for us,”said Rohr

“We cannot underrate the team; they are a team from a little island but they are a team that works together as far as I know and it not going to be easy to play against them.

Libya tops the group having beaten Sechelles 5-1, while South Africa beat Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo.

But Rohr sounded optimistic about the chances of the three-time Africa Champions of booking a ticket to Cameroon 2019, saying that they would take advantage of a new 24-team format of the foremost continental tournament.

Striker Ahmed Musa added that the Eagles need to work hard for a win Seychelles as the game will not be a stroll in the park.

“It’s going to be difficult in Seychelles because the temperature and everything else is a little bit difficult. We have to approach this game very seriously – and we have to be on our form.’