Zubairu emerges 3rd AFC boss

Africa Finance Corporation, AFC, the leading infrastructure development finance institution in Africa, has announced the appointment of Samaila Zubairu as the Corporation’s third President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Andrew Alli, who comes to the end of his tenure, having served in the position since 2008.

Samaila Zubairu, a distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, and an accomplished infrastructure development finance specialist with over 29 years of professional experience, is the CEO of Africapital Management Limited, in which position he established a joint venture with Old Mutual’s African Infrastructure Investment Managers, AIIM, to develop the Nigerian Infrastructure Investment Fund1, NIIF1, for infrastructure private equity across West Africa.

He also recently coordinated the US$300 million acquisition of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc and was the pioneer CFO for Dangote Cement Plc.

The appointment of Mr. Zubairu follows a six-month search process that saw over 100 candidates apply for the role.