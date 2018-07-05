Youths should utilise our platform— YPD Chairman

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

National Chairman of Young Democratic Party, YDP, Mrs Georgina Dakpokpo, has called on Nigerian youths to take advantage of the platform offered by her party to actualise the opportunities given them by the Not Too Young To Run law.

Mrs Dakpokpo, a lawyer, commended all stakeholders involved in pushing through the enactment of the law.

According to her, “as the first political party in the country registered to seeing more youthful participation in politics, we are indeed excited. And we use this occasion to call on our young people with exemplary leadership qualities and ability to emerge as leaders at various levels of governance to come into YDP for guaranteed internal democracy, integrity of process and international best corporate practice.”

While lauding the major canvassers of the law including Samson Itodo, head of the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement, YIAGA, she said the new law will, in the near future, deepen the country’s democracy.

She added: “This is indeed a good sign for our democracy and is long overdue. Indeed, no force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.”