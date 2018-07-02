‘We’ve been shut out of civilization’ – Delta community

EGBEMA – INHABITANTS of Egbema, an oil community in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, have decried alleged marginalisation of the area, saying the people have been shut out of civilisation over the years, by successive governments in the state.

Chairman of Egbema Interest Political Congress, EIPC, a non-political group, Chief Godfrey Ukulor, who spoke to reporters at Egbema, said: “We lack basic social amenities such as pipe-borne water, educational facilities, electricity and road.

“Since the beginning of democracy till date, we have been completely neglected and shut out of civilisation,” he said.

The community leader asserted: “We are appealing to the federal, state and local governments, relevant government agencies including the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Delta State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC and the oil companies to come to our aid before we go out of existence as a result of the unbearable condition we have found ourselves in.

“Specifically, the Egbema people also call on the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to visit the area to see things for himself.”

We have many flow stations and oil installations, including Opuama flow station, Opuekeba oil field, Dibi field, Dabiotubu field and lots of others in Egbema, yet, development is far from us,” he added.