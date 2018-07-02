Wema Bank introduces agent banking in Kano

By Destiny Eseaga

WEMA Bank Plc has introduced agent banking in Kano State as it seeks to strengthen its contributions to developing the informal sectors and financial inclusion throughout the Northern region.

With this, the bank noted that it is committed to providing financial access to the unbanked, under banked, and branch-starved communities as well as providing basic financial services likes Account Opening, Cash deposit, Cash withdrawal, Fund transfer, Bills payment, Airtime Recharge etc, through third parties (agents).

In a statement, the Head, Retail Banking, Dotun Ifebogunm, stated that the choice of Kano State is strategic and in supporting CBN’s financial inclusion policy, the bank is set to capture the largely untapped market in the informal sectors across the country.

“Kano offers the bank a strategic inroad into an attractive economic region in the North West. Already, 13 fixed agents have been engaged and trained to support the Bank’s aggressive push to capture the retail market, small and micro businesses, informal workers and rural dwellers as well as include micro-lending in the services Agent Bankers provide to customers in a bid to support the growth of small businesses”, she said.