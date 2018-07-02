We’ll end forceful subscription of value added services on consumers—NCC

By Emmanuel Elebeke

THE Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta says the Commission has put measures in place to end forceful subscription of value added services on telecom consumers.

The EVC disclosed this while reacting to the honourary Doctoral degree of Science, for unique and outstanding contributions to national development and other growth of humanity conferred on him by University of Jos recently during its 29th and 30th convocation in Jos, Plateau state.

Danbatta also restated the commitment of the Commission to educate consumers on the ‘422’ Do Not Disturb facility, and the toll free number 622 to lodge complains.

“Measures are in place to stop forceful subscription of value added services on consumers especially ringing tones and that it intends to do evaluation and decide on the next course of regulatory action.

The commission is ever committed to educate consumers on the ‘422’ Do Not Disturb facility, and the toll free number 622 to lodge complains.

On the honorary award, the NCC boss said: “I feel a sense of satisfaction for this modest accomplishments and recognitions which could be attested to by the various awards and accolades we have received in the Commission. For me, I will prefer Nigerians to be the judge of their accomplishments over the past three years.”

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Executive Secretary Nigerian Universities Commission, Rasheed Abubakarhad lauded Prof. Danbatta and the entire management team of NCC for their outstanding contributions and dedication to duty and national development, particularly as it relates to the commission’s interventions in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

He noted that only quality education produced in good universities can spur the desired socio-economic and technological development needed to move the country forward.

His said: “My special congratulations are reserved for all the graduands of today including the three distinguished Nigerians conferred with honorary doctorate degrees in recognition of their laudable services to their mother land.

“This administration is ever committed to fight corruption, improvement of security and economic stimulation to create more employment opportunities and also reform the educational sector.”

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of University of Jos, Sebastian Maimoko, extolled the honorarians for their good works and urged them to sustain the tempo.

He said the institution is putting measures in place to strengthen its capacity in effective and efficient financial management, deployment of ICT, good corporate governance, corruption eradication as well as to encourage the team work among the management team.

Meanwhile, other personalities that were conferred the honorary degrees with Prof Umar Danbatta include: His Royal Highness, Engr John G Mallo and Sir Mike Okiro, former Inspector General of Police.However, about 18,348 graduands were convocated by the institution.