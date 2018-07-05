Vote according to your conscience ,NLC Tells Ekiti workers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State Congress has urged workers in the state to uphold conscience in voting in the forthcoming governorship election. The NLC Chairman in the state, Comrade Raymond Adesanmi stated this while addressing a press conference to mark the end of the union’s interactive session with governorship candidates ahead of the July 14 election.

He disclosed that all the candidates engaged by the workers had what it takes to lead the state as governor, adding that workers should mobilize adequately and ready to exercise their civic responsibility by voting for the candidate of their choice.

He said: “Let me say without mincing words that Ekiti State is blessed with a lot of potentials, there is none of the candidates that interacted with us that cannot govern the state. Hence labour is saying that workers should go out and mobilize their dependents to vote according to their conscience.