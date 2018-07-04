VIDEO: Saraki speaks on Insecurity and State Police

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has revealed that the Senate has started the process of amending the Constitution to allow for the creation of state and community Police.

Saraki made the revelation via his verified Twitter handle, while details were provided on the Medium page of the Senate President.

He also listed the key actions the Nigerian Senate is currently focusing: “Constitutional amendment for State and community police, passage of police reform Bill, confirmation of new police service commission members, consideration of security summit report, constitutional review as it relates to role of national security agencies coordination.”