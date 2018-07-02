Breaking News
Varsity non teaching staff to resume strike soon

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—NON teaching staff of the universities have threatened to resume their suspended strike following the inability of the federal government to fulfill its five weeks promise to the unions in March.

Already, the non academic staff unions comprising National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, have scheduled their Joint Action Committee, JAC, meeting  on Wednesday  to take decision on the impending strike.

But the Federal Government has pleaded for more patience and understanding from the unions, saying that inability to redeem the pledge was not deliberate as government is making efforts to mop up funds  to redeem its promise.

Chairman of JAC and National President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Chijioke Ugwoke told Vanguard that over twelve weeks after the unions and federal government reached an agreement where government pleaded with them to call off  the strike and promised that  within five weeks  it will fulfill its promise, nothing had been heard from the government.

Ugwoke said, “Since then, nothing from the government. We are calling for a JAC-NEC on 4th  July, 2018 where far reaching decisions will be taken on the issues.”


