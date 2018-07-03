University of  Dundee gives £5000 merit Scholarship available

Having been recently ranked 3rd for Law in Guardian 2019 UK ranking and currently ranked 23rd in the Good University UK Guide 2019, the University of Dundee, Scotland, is presently giving £5000 scholarship to applicants in Nigeria.

Professor Peter McEleavy, Associate Dean International, of the University presently is in Nigeria to give out scholarship to students who commence a degree programme at the university in September this year.

According to Babajide Ogundeji, Recruitment Officer, West Africa, University of Dundee: “Our Global Excellence Scholarship of £5000 is also open to applicants starting in September 2018 at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

“We have a range of postgraduate and undergraduate degrees you can choose from including Anatomy, Dentistry, Business, Computing, Engineering, Law, Oil & Gas, Energy/Minerals, Public Health, Urban Planning and Environmental studies etc”.

“Meet with Professor Peter McEleavy, Associate Dean International in your city to learn how a UK education at Dundee can transform your life. Peter will also be happy to make on the spot scholarship and admission to students. Please come with all your academic documents. Entry is free”.

“Whether students choose to start with us in September or January, they will receive the same quality education and student experience.

He added: “University of Dundee is a world top 200 University, Scottish University of the year 2016 and 2017 and one of the 12 recipient of the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) Gold status for UK Universities.