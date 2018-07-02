Traditional Chinese medicine debuts in Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna

The group of experts from the Jiabngxi University Traditional Chinese Medicine, TCM, said the development and current situation of TCM is scientific knowledge system that takes the natural science as its main subjects and integrates with social science.

In the views of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Deputy Consul General, Duan Zhongqi who listed some advantages of TCM to include definite curative effect, relatively safe medication, flexible service mode, low cost, great innovation potential and extensive development space said delegations was organised by the Chinese government to bring to Nigeria, some of the new ideas in treatment, particularly the new treatment in malaria.

“We want to bring in some new ideas in the treatment of malaria because it is a very popular disease in Nigeria. We have some Chinese method of treatment that is cheap and affordable. We are also looking forward to contributing to the country’s healthcare.

“We also have physical health treatment like the acupuncture that is very different from medical treatment. We want to introduce these Chinese medicines to help the Nigeria people. Acupuncture is very cheap for common people. We use items to heat the affected areas. Some of the Africa countries have benefitted from Chinese medicine team to prevent disease. Unfortunately we don’t have such team in Nigeria.”

Throwing more light into the making of Chinese medicine, he explained that the overall characteristics of TCM theoretical system which is the conception of entirety is a kind of thinking method, which is shown in the physiological, pathological, diagnostic, syndrome differentiation, treatment and health preserving aspects of TCM.

Responding, the Comptroller of Immigration, Lagos State Command, Mr. Ekpedeme King, described the visit of the delegations from china as positive development said it was a show of partnership and collaboration between the two countries. It is also the beauty of immigration. As the Chinese people are here to introduce their medicine so also we will also export Nigeria’s medicines.”

The high point of the visit was free treatment of hundreds of Nigerians at the China Town Lagos using Traditional Chinese medicine.