Top 6 things you didn’t know about DJ Kentalky

Ifeoluwa Ibrahim Ozimah, popularly known as DJ Kentalky is one DJ that has taking the industry by surprise with his versatile style. DJ Kentalky is an in-house jockey at Naija FM.

His career began 2001 and he was part of the MTV Guinness Extra SmoothTrain to Abuja and Benin. His excellent skills have also given him the opportunity to work with international disc jockey.

DJ Kentalky’sreal name is Ifeoluwa Ibrahim Ozimah and was born 27 April 1987. He’s also known as “Life Of The Party”. Kentalkyattended Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Ogun State where he studied Mass Communication. Kentalkyis the 1st born out of three children so he is the eldest. He wonAll Youths Tush Awards 2016 for BEST NIGERIAN DJ

Nominated for:-

The Beatz Awards 2016 for BEST DJ MALE.

for

tooXclusive Awards 2015for DJ ON THE WHEELS.

He also played at the Saturday Night’s Party, sponsored by Legend Extra Stout Nigeriaat Big Brother Naija 2017 day 68 at the house party. His song “Blessings” featuring Lil Keshwas nominated for Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEAs) 2016 for Disc Jockey Collabo