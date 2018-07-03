Tension in Imo over herdsmen invasion

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—WOMEN of Amakohia-ubi community in Owerri west local government are currently planning another protest to Imo Government House over the continued stay of herdsmen in and around their farms.

Vanguard, it would be recalled, had reported that the women marched in anger to the government house last week, lamenting that the destruction of their farms by herdsmen had caused shortage of food supply.

This time around, the women led by Betty Uneze, said they would not relent until their plight in the hands of herdsmen are addressed.

A source from the community told Vanguard yesterday in Owerri, “we can’t continue to keep quiet in the face of intimidation and destruction of our farms.

“You remember what happened in Plateau, Benue, Taraba and other parts of this country. I want to tell you that we can’t keep quiet. All we need is for them to leave our community. We don’t want any trouble.

“We will continue to protest until they listen to us and save us from this kind of danger. The governor, Rochas Okorocha should listen to us.

“How will the government feel to wake up in the morning and see that all of us have been killed?

“We, the women are ready to come to Imo Government House and remain there. We are part of this state and deserve to enjoy protection of our lives and properties. The future of our children must not be cut short.

“I remember in August last year when they attacked our farms, we cried out and nobody came and asked us how much worth the farm produce they destroyed. Not even the government came to visit the farms that were destroyed.”

Imo govt ready to deal with situation

But reacting to the planned protest, Imo state Commissioner of Information, Mr. Nnamdi Obiaraeri, said that the government was ready to deal with the situation arising from cases of herdsmen invasion on farmlands.

According to Obiaraeri, “Imo State is not under invasion. If there are isolated cases of herdsmen invasion, the women are free to report and as a responsible government, we will go into it. If there are emergency situations, the government is ready handle it.

“We will not tolerate any act of lawlessness and loss of properties. So, the women are free to protest in a responsible manner and Imo state is ready to deal with it. Imo state is open to Nigerians to come in and do their businesses lawfully.”