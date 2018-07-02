Sylvester, Adegoke are CBN tennis champions

Sylvester Emmanuel on Saturday won the 2018 Central bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis championship when he outplayed the defending champion, Abdulmumuni Babalola 3-6,7-6, 6-4 in the final. It was the 40th edition of the tournament held at the package ‘B’ of the Abuja National stadium.

Sarah Adegoke came from a game down to beat Christy Agugbom 4-6, 7-6, 6-0 to retain the trophy she also won last year.

Both champions smiled home with N700,000 each plus the symbolic CBN Tennis 40th edition giant trophy that goes with the cash prize.

What Agugbom lost in the Singles was gained in the doubles as she combined effectively with her semi-final victim, Blessing Samuel to win the women’s doubles title by beating the duo of Rose Abu and Bukola Olowu 6-3, 6-1.

The men’s doubles title went to the duo of Babalola and Shehu Lawal that defeated Philip Abayomi and Michael Osewa whom they outscored 6-2, 6-1.

In his key note address during the closing ceremony of the grand finale, on Saturday, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who was represented by the CBN Deputy Governor Corporate Services, Edward Adamu, said the bank has since 1979, been supporting Tennis in Nigeria and has produced champions that have represented the country in various international championships and won laurels for Nigeria.

Besides, he said the skill displayed by the players on court underscores the reason why the apex bank has remained committed to the initiative that has always been staged in Lagos until this year that it was organised in Abuja .