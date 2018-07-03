Breaking News
Translate

Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 to reach World Cup quarter-finals

On 5:06 pmIn 2018 World Cup, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments
Sweden’s midfielder Emil Forsberg (C) celebrates a goal with teammates during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and Switzerland at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, with a deflected Emil Forsberg effort proving the difference between the two sides.

The match in Saint Petersburg was a tight encounter of few chances but Forsberg’s shot in the 66th minute took a deflection off Manuel Akanji, leaving goalkeeper Yann Sommer stranded.

Sweden will meet either England or Colombia in the last eight.

 

World Cup quarter-final match-ups

Quarter-final match-ups in the World Cup after Tuesday’s early last-16 match:

July 6

At Nizhny Novgorod: Uruguay v France

At Kazan: Brazil v Belgium

July 7

At Sochi: Russia v Croatia

At Samara; Sweden v Colombia or England


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.