Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, with a deflected Emil Forsberg effort proving the difference between the two sides.

The match in Saint Petersburg was a tight encounter of few chances but Forsberg’s shot in the 66th minute took a deflection off Manuel Akanji, leaving goalkeeper Yann Sommer stranded.

Sweden will meet either England or Colombia in the last eight.

World Cup quarter-final match-ups

Quarter-final match-ups in the World Cup after Tuesday’s early last-16 match:

July 6

At Nizhny Novgorod: Uruguay v France

At Kazan: Brazil v Belgium

July 7

At Sochi: Russia v Croatia

At Samara; Sweden v Colombia or England