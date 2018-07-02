Steer clear of Taraba, Delta, PDP warns Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole’s emergence terrifying PDP – APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged All Progressives Congress, APC, national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, not to think the governance of Taraba and Delta states would go to his party in the 2019 general elections.

The party said Oshiomhole should concentrate his energies on saving his APC from imminent collapse rather than dreaming of taking Taraba and Delta states.

But APC in a swift reaction, said PDP was being terrified by Oshiomhole’s emergence as its chairman.

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP described the two states as its stronghold, which no party would take from its grip.

The statement read: “Perhaps Oshiomhole mistook Delta and Taraba states 2019 elections for the APC 2018 national convention where President Muhammadu Buhari bullied and intimidated delegates to foist him as national chairman, without proper election.

“Nigerians know that Delta and Taraba states are major strongholds of the PDP for which we clearly won the 2015 governorship and Presidential elections in the states.

“The PDP, in 2015, enjoyed overwhelming followership which has now tripled in the last three years, signposting our inevitable victory in 2019, particularly due to the sterling performance of governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Darius Ishaku in delivering good governance and development to the people.

In a sharp reaction, the APC, speaking through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, accused the PDP of being terrified by emergence of Oshiomhole as the APC chairman, following their desperate efforts to stop his emergence.

He said: We will ignore them because they are upset with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we know they are terrified of him. They did everything to stop him, they prayed and fasted that he didn’t emerge as the APC chairman and now that he did, they cannot sleep again.

“Whenever they sleep or dream, Oshiomhole has become their nightmare; they must find a way to bring him into any statement that they issue. Nobody can help them.

“If they want a list of people who should surrender to EFCC, we will help them.”