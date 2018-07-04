SON seizes imported tyres worth N1bn

By Providence Emmanuel

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has disclosed a seizure of imported tyres worth over N1 billion in Lagos. The Surveillance, Intelligence and Monitoring, SIM, unit of the agency discovered and made the seizure at a warehouse in Abule-Osun, off the Lagos-Badagry Express Way opposite the International Trade Fair Complex. The import documents show that 21 containers imported the tyres but the agency revealed that the consignments translate to about 100 containers of imported tyres rather than 21 on the document.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, Director General, SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, said that the stuffed imported tyres were being forcefully unstuffed, wrapped and labelled before being dispatched to markets all over the country from the said warehouse.

Aboloma who was represented by Deputy Director and Coordinator, SIM Unit, Mr. Isa Suleiman, said that the process of forcefully stuffing and unstuffing the tyres makes it unusually expanded, others unduly compressed, bending the wires around the helms and creating sharp points that make them vulnerable to bursts on slight contacts having been squeezed and weakened and leading to avoidable road accidents and loss of lives.

He stated: “We have discovered some locations in Lagos where these tyres are taken after escaping at the seaports, forcefully unstuffed, wrapped and labelled before being sent to different markets across the country. Consequently, we will continue to search for others through our information network wherever they are to apprehend them. The tyres though new, are dead on arrival due to forceful stuffing and unstuffing.

Tyre ordinarily is a life endangering product and the act of forceful stuffing into and unstuffing from each other, automatically makes them unsafe for use. “We have found out that these unscrupulous people bring in the containers from the seaports, lock themselves in warehouses to forcefully unstuff the tyres, wrap and label them before loading to markets all over Nigeria.”