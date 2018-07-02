We shall make nPDP’s position known to Nigerians this week —Baraje

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—The leader of new Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, has said the group will make its position known to Nigerians this week.

Baraje, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, yesterday, said by the end of the first week of this month, members of the group would have concluded their consultations and come out with their stand.

He stressed that what they stood for, which would be known to the general public shortly, would not be for personal gains but in the general interest of the down-trodden masses of the country.

He said: “Members of the group have been meeting regularly, but the time is now ripe to make our position known to all well-meaning Nigerians.

“The corporate interest of the citizens of this country and a united Nigeria where no man is oppressed is paramount and very dear to our hearts, that is what we stand for and that is our goal.”

Baraje thanked Nigerians who had always seen reason for their struggle, particularly the media, for adequately reporting their activities.