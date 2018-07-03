Senator urges Buhari to resign over spate of killings

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Anietie Okon has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from his position for failure of his leadership to ensure security of lives and property in the country.

Senator Okon who spoke to newsmen in Uyo, decried the way and manner the government in power was handling the security situation in parts of the country, especially Plateau and Benue states despite public outcry over the carnage that was taking place.

“The President should resign because he has failed in his primary responsibility which is ensuring security of the citizens. It is not possible for him to continue to give all manner of excuses. Now he has asked us to resort to prayers.

“It is clear that there is an inherent lack of capacity in the All Progressives Congress, APC leadership. The President does not clearly understand his security responsibility to every Nigerian citizen.”

Senator Okon said there was the need for the party in power to educate and speak to the president in the language that he would understand that restructuring was the only solution to the survival of Nigeria.

He also expressed doubt whether the general election would be able to hold under the current security situation in the country, which, according to him had continued to spread and worsen by the day.

“The elections may not hold. I say this going by what we have seen, the bloodletting in the country and the feeble and unimaginative response to it, and the obvious partiality and tendency exhibited by those who are supposed to contain and exterminate this bloodletting.

“It is very clear that the thing is worsening from day to day. Do you think you can have an election in Plateau tomorrow or in Benue? And the killing is spreading. It is part of their design and I challenge them to it,” he said.

On allegations by some APC chieftains that the PDP was behind the herdsmen killings to discredit Buhari’s government, Okon said, “What would they not blame the PDP for?

“So we don’t bother about that because they are a party that lives mostly on excuses. All that they have been feeding the nation is excuses for their failures.”