Security: Ebonyi to begin joint security patrol

..bans use of codeine, tramadol

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI-IN a bid to checkmate incidences of crimes and criminality across the State, Ebonyi State Government yesterday mandated security agencies to carry out joint patrol at least twice in a month in the State

Briefing newsmen at the end of an enlarged Security meeting at the government, Abakaliki, the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Internal Security, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala stated that the idea behind the security measure was to reduce crimes to its barest minimum.

The enlarged security meeting which brought together Heads of Agencies, Local government Chairmen, Coordinators of Development Centres and the State Executive Council members, x-rayed security issues bordering on kidnapping, herdsmen and boundary disputes affecting Ebonyi state and her sister states.

According to the SSA, the Abakaliki-Ogoja trans Sahara Highway which was hitherto impassable resulting from the inter-communal clash between Ukele community in Cross River state and Igbeagu community in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State, was now passable following the intervention of security operatives in the trouble zone.

Ugbala who stated that the State government had increased the number of youths serving as members of Ebonyi State Neighborhood Watch to complement the effort of security agencies in the fight against crime warned that any member of the group found wanting would be unceremoniously shown the way of the job.

Also, the SSA on Public Health Services, Dr. Sunday Nwangele stated that the present administration in the State has banned the use of Codeine and tramadol as a state task force had been set up to ensure that the ban was fully adhered to by all and sundry