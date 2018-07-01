Saraki, Tambuwal want security chiefs sacked

By Dirisu Yakubu, Demola Akinyemi and Marie – Theresa Nanlong, Rotimi Ojomoyela

Following the increasing spate of killings across the country, Senator President Bukola Saraki and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State want immediate removal of security chiefs to allow for fresh and innovative ideas on how to protect the nation.

Tambuwal spoke while declaring open the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, holding in Sokoto.

The governor noted that there was no need retaining security heads that could not find solution to perennial security challenges in the country.

He also charged media managers and professionals to rise against increasing rate of disseminating fake news items that had been fueling ethnic and religious violence in the country.

On his part, Saraki said the killings in the country were abnormal because they involve loss of human lives.

Saraki, who fielded questions from journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, yesterday, particularly blamed security chiefs for working at cross purposes and for their refusal to partner with the National Assembly,insisting that incompetent hands among them must be ready to give way in order to end the current security challenges in the affected areas.

He added that the National Assembly would not shy away from its responsibility, saying that incessant killings must stop.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as diversionary the allegation by the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) that it sponsored the latest killings in Plateau State. The party said that rather than shielding the President, BMO should tell its principal to live up to the responsibility of his office by stopping the bloodletting in various parts of the country.

The party was reacting to a statement by the BMO that it was behind the Plateau killings.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP said Buhari media handlers were chasing shadows with their “baseless” allegation which,h it noted, was borne out of frustration.

Also yesterday, the Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement, PIDAN, in collaboration with Conference of autochthonous Ethnic Community Development Association, CONAEDA, faulted the death toll in the Plateau killings pegged at over 100, saying the toll was above 219 and many more still missing.

PIDAN, the umbrella body for ethnic nationalities in the state, expressed concern over the Federal Government’s exclusion from the attention given to the North-East, noting that people in their thousands were temporary camped in 11 different places across three local government areas of Plateau.

Another group, Women for Women and He for She, called for the overhaul of the security system in the country, saying reports from various quarters indicated that the system had been compromised.

In separate press briefings in Jos, the President of PIDAN, Dr. Aboi Madaki, and the State Coordinator of Women for Women and He for She, Dr. Jophia Gupar, lamented the untold hardship Plateau citizens were going through, saying “enough is enough.”