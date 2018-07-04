S-West PDP Elders c’ttee decry persecution of members in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE South West Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the party’s Elders Committee, yesterday, decried the persecution of leaders of the party in Ondo state over the N500 million 2015 Election Logistics Fund.

Last week, the present state party chairman, Clement Faboyede and Campaign Coordinator of President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 Tokunbo Modupe were arrested by the EFCC and arraigned in court and detained at Ikoyi prison.

Addressing newsmen separately in Akure, PDP’s National Vice Chairman, South West, Dr. Eddy Olafeso and the state chairman of the party’s Elder Committee, Prof Olu Agbi condemned the continued detention of the state party leaders ahead of 2019 election.

Olafeso said: “This is unfair, unjust and this is not how to fight corruption. The APC government is all bastion of corruption, of all the so many corruption cases, levied against members of APC, from inception till date, none of them have been taken to court not to talk being jailed. The PDP in South West detests this and we are vehemently saying that they should release Faboyede. If the intention was for these gentlemen to be blackmailed, they have failed woefully.”

On their part, the Elders Committee said: “As Elders of the Party, we aware that the fund was sent to the party by the National headquarters , it was duly collected on behalf of the party by the duo and its disbursement to all the polling units was perfectly administered.”

We, the Elders Committee of the PDP in Ondo State note firmly the arrest and prosecution of Engr Faboyede, and Tokunbo Modupe, Campaign Coordinator of President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 over the N500 million Election logistics fund.”

“The PDP in Ondo State and South West demand the immediate release of these gentlemen and if not, we are going to take more stringent actions to ensure the release of our people and these actions will be within the law.”