Rites plans expansion to W/African countries

THE Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, producers of Rites sausage roll and beverages has said the company intends to spread to neighbouring West African countries in the nearest future in order to satisfy and meet the demands of consumers in that region.

He disclosed this at the official presentation of ISO 9001:2015 certificate to the firm by Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, at its factory in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, where he promised to conquer the Nigerian market, saying: “We intend to spread to the neighbouring countries in a bid to satisfy and meet the needs of the final consumers.

“Once we conquer the Nigerian market we are set to move to neighbouring West African countries to cash in on the opportunities that abound. We are striving for excellence because we believe everybody is capable of achieving rare feats. We will succeed.”

“Rite Foods has the highest standard and world class facilities. And we would strive to be world class in food processing. It is a culture for achieving certification because we have see the benefits in it. So, we are taking it to the next level because we are working for everybody to be recognised. We have the heritage that we will be proud of.”

“It is no secret that Rite Foods has one of the highest standards of quality when it comes to food production and safety processes, and we are glad to stamp on it till today to mark what has always been our standard. We have the best production facility amongst all its competing brands on the continent,” said Adegunwa.

Speaking, Mr. Osita Aboloma, Director General (DG)/Chief Executive, SON, stated that the Rite Foods has demonstrated commitment on its quality management to customer satisfaction as well as adhered to statutory and regularity requirements in Nigeria which has earned it the certification.

The DG, who was represented by Mrs. Mojisola Kehinde, Director, Laboratory Services, urged the management to ensure that the quality of the company is a moving target.

“Our challenge to you today is to ensure that the system remain effective and up to date to reap the benefits of ISO approach to quality management. We already have in place a process of receiving information from your customers on the performance of your system, to assure us that you are living up to their expectations and improving continually”, declared Aboloma.