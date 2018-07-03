Rights group calls for service chiefs’ removal over herdsmen killings

By Festus Ahon

YENAGOA—Bayelsa State branch of Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, has called for the removal of service chiefs and a total overhauling of the nation’s security apparatus following the indiscriminate killings in parts of the country by suspected herdsmen.

CLO in a statement in Yenagoa by its chairman, Chief Nengi James-Eriworio yesterday, described the killings as “provocative and unacceptable,” adding that they amount to crimes against humanity, regretting that it was unfortunate that the nation’s security apparatus appears to have been overwhelmed.

Frowning at the role of politicians in fueling insecurity in the country through their activities and utterances, CLO said it was sad that the security agencies have not been able to nip the crisis in the bud, adding that the body was passing a vote of no confidence in the service chiefs.

CLO called on well meaning Nigerians to rise up and speak out against insecurity and also called on the National Assembly to declare the herdsmen as terrorists just as the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, was proscribed.