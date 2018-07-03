Rectify 2014 mistakes by voting for APC, Bamidele tells voters

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Director General of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Council, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele has warned that the grave mistake Ekiti voters made in the June 21, 2014 governorship election that produced Governor Ayodele Fayose is still haunting the masses, saying it would be a beginning of pangs and gnashing of teeth for them to commit the same blunder on July 14.

The campaign boss spoke in a statement from his office and signed by his media aide, Ahmed Salami in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Bamidele said the PDP has no clear cut manifesto with which it intended to radicalize the system and develop Ekiti unlike the APC that has a centralized blueprint being universally adopted by the governors on the party’s platform to confront poverty and bring the populace out of this messy situation.